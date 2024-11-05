Public libraries are more than just places to borrow books; they’re gateways to a treasure trove of information and resources. They provide free access to literature, reference materials, and technology, making it possible for everyone, no matter their background, to learn and grow.

This is especially important today, where educational opportunities can often depend on privilege. Libraries level the playing field, breaking down barriers that might otherwise hold people back.

Libraries especially work hard to encourage a love of reading in children. With story-time sessions, reading programmes, and summer challenges, they help spark a passion for books that can last a lifetime. Research shows that early reading leads to better literacy and school success. Libraries play a crucial role in this journey by not just offering books but also creating a supportive community that encourages learning.

Beyond nurturing young readers, libraries are community hubs that host a variety of programs for all ages and interests. From digital literacy workshops to book groups and cultural events, they create spaces for connection and conversation. These activities help bring people together, building a sense of belonging in an increasingly divided world.

As we face the challenges of modern life, we can’t underestimate the value of reading. It deepens our understanding of the world and equips us with the tools to engage with it meaningfully. Public libraries are champions of literacy and lifelong learning, making sure that reading stays a vital part of our lives.

In short, it is important to recognise and support our public libraries as essential institutions that promote a culture of reading and strengthen our communities. Investing in these spaces means investing in a brighter, more informed future for everyone. Reading is a journey worth taking, and libraries are the vehicles that help us along the way.

Libraries Horowhenua is teaming up with Public Libraries New Zealand to conduct a national survey aimed at understanding what people value most about public library services. The data collected will help showcase the impact of libraries in local communities, and all responses will be anonymous. You can find the survey on our website and social media pages. We encourage you to share how the library has made a difference in your life.

Top 10 books

What’s new in art and craft

The art of upcycling: creative ways to make something beautiful out of trash, thrifted finds and everyday recyclables by Emma Foss

The soul of gift wrapping: creative techniques for expressing gratitude, inspired by the Japanese art of giving by Megumi Lorna Inouye

Felt flowers by Jo Lockhead

Thunderclap : a memoir of art and life & sudden death by Laura Cumming

Rock art by Denise Scicluna

The beginner’s guide to urban sketching: everything you need to know to capture your favorite places in ink and watercolour by Taria Dawson

Crochet costume party: create simple and fun children’s costumes for fairytale characters, animals, a superhero, and more by Emma Friedlander-Collins

Manga by David Antram

Pokemon: how to draw by Maria S Barbo & Tracey West

How to draw sea creatures by Juan Calle

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery: Levin Pottery Club – November 1 to November 29.

The Horowhenua Potters invite you to explore a vibrant display of creativity, featuring work by both new and experienced local artists.

This diverse collection includes hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery, along with sculptural pieces. Based in the picturesque Thompson House grounds, our welcoming club encourages everyone to try their hand at pottery- no experience necessary.

What’s On:

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am -12.30pm

Thursday, 10am– 3pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, November 8:

Friday live concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Monday, November 11:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am–12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday, November 12:

Digital Drop-in Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–11am

Storytime, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am–11am

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am–1.30pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Discovering Family History, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm–3pm

Diwali at the Library, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 3pm–4pm

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm– 4.30pm

Wednesday, November 13:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Foundation Skills, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

Diwali at the Library, Shannon Library, 3pm-4pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm-5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm-8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm-9pm, $5

Thursday, November 14:

Digital Drop-in Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-11am

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2



