Meanwhile, the whimsical librarian in me demands to re-meet all of those favoured characters again.

To marvel at how they grow – or refuse to change despite the dreadful scenarios they find themselves in. To jump back into that world again, to live and breathe its essence with a small secretive smile, because this time you know what’s coming.

For slow readers like me, I heartily recommend audiobooks. While I don’t mind taking my time, working my way through a good book, sometimes it’s nice to get a story finished by the end of the week instead of the month.

Otherwise, when issuing a book from the library, you can always ask to issue it for six weeks, instead of the standard three (and still be able to renew it). The third option is to start by issuing a book from the library, and if you know you’d either like to enjoy it again or that it’s exactly your kind of book, then you can go out and buy it and keep reading from there.

But now we’re left with the very important question, what on earth do I re-read? It’s a harrowing question when you’re the type to only re-read a book in the most dire of circumstances.

Websites and apps like GoodReads, Beanstack and Storygraph are great resources to help you keep track of what you’ve been reading over the year, especially if you take advantage of their scoring systems and leave reviews.

There’s nothing like finding a loving or scathing review you’ve written to remind yourself why you should or should not pick up that book again.

Otherwise, you can always come into the library and ask a friendly librarian to check your account and see what books you have checked out over the year.

And of course, we’re always happy to help you with all your reading adventures.

What’s new in Juniors – Native Fauna

Buzzz! Native bugs of Aotearoa by Donovan Bixley

Miro the little brown Kiwi by Kelly Lynch

Fur to feathers : The ecological transformation of New Zealand by Clayson Howell

The proud Pūteketeke by Peter Millet

The little Kiwi’s new year by Nikki Slade Robinson

Sleep is for babies by Emily McDowall

Ten nosey Weka by Kate Preece

Nanny Rina’s amazing nets by Qiane Matata-Sipu

Five wee Pūteketeke by Nicola Toki

Ruru : night hunter by Katie Furze

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery: Levin Pottery Club – November 1 to November 29 2024.

The Horowhenua Potters invite you to explore a vibrant display of creativity, featuring work by both new and experienced local artists.

This diverse collection includes hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery, along with sculptural pieces. Based in the picturesque Thompson House grounds, our welcoming club encourages everyone to try their hand at pottery—no experience necessary.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Kabinet Art Gallery: Korori, Korora – November 24 2024 to February 28 2025.

A dynamic exhibition on Aotearoa’s native birds, featuring diverse artistic mediums, focusing particularly on the birds of the Manawatū Estuary; celebrating both their ecological importance and cultural significance to Māori.

Korori, Korora also incorporates the Te Papa Buller’s Birds: The Art of Keulemans and Buchanan exhibition, showcasing prints of illustrations from New Zealand’s most famous books on native birds. A highlight of Buller’s Birds is the work of Dutch artist Johannes Gerardus Keulemans, which is very relevant for the Dutch community and supporters at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. These artworks connect historical representations with modern perspectives, making it a vibrant experience for all ages.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Thursday, 10am - 3.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday November 22:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Monday November 25:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Contact Energy Pop-up Help Service, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 2pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday November 26:

Digital Drop-in Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am

Storytime, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11am

Tea & Tales, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11.30am

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday November 27:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Online Safety, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday November 28:

Digital Drop-in Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2