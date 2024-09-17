Our wonderful Friends of the Library provide hours of voluntary help each week. Without their, and our other volunteers’, many hours processing and shelving books, we feel the wheels would certainly start to come off the wagon. It’s always a relief to see The Friends group when they come in for a shelving blitz before we open on a Wednesday morning, and also heart-warming to see this group come together for a chance to socialise while giving back to the community.

Most importantly, like any friendship, we share similar interests and values. Promoting reading, literacy and life-long learning throughout our region is at the heart of what we and our friends do. Our common goal bonds us together as a strong team, and we feel blessed to have such a great team of advocates on our side

. If you’d like to hear more about the Friends of the Horowhenua Library, or would like to join the crew, please visit their website at friendsofhorowhenualibraries.org.nz or come along to their next morning tea at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Wednesday, October 2 at 10.30am.

Also, come along and check out our friendship stall at the Age on the Go expo next month and tell us why friendship is important to you.

­­­­­­Top 10 books:

What’s new in Rental Fiction:

A short walk through a wide world by Douglas Westerbeke

The Haunting of Velkwood by Gwendolyn Kiste

The frozen river by Ariel Law Hon

Angolin by C.E Taylor

Matterhorn by Christopher Reich

Finding Sophie by Imran Mahmood

The Black Moth by Carolyne Topdjian

The Dark Feather by Anna Stephens

The Night in Question by Susan Fletcher

A Dawn of Onyx by Kate Golden

Exhibitions:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits & Stories of Refugee Students – September 4 to September 30, 2024.

From Struggle to Strength highlights the journeys of six former refugee college students from Colombia now living in Levin, New Zealand. Curated by Mariana Waculicz with the Ministry of Education, this exhibition features powerful photography and personal stories of resilience and growth. Discover how education has shaped their paths and gain insight into the challenges faced by refugee students. Special thanks to The Big Picture for their support in printing this exhibition. Learn more about the curator at eyelandphotography.com

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Thursday, 1­2.30pm – 3.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday September 20:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops:

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Saturday September 21:

Jazz Jam, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12.30pm – 2.30pm

Monday September 23:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning Class: Staying Safe Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday September 24:

Tea & Tales, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11.30am

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday September 25:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Social Networking, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday September 26:

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2