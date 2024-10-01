As kids, I think we could all relate to a young Simba wanting to grow up and make his own rules, singing I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.

Children’s musicals have been wildly successful in more recent years, with Elsa’s Let It Go an anthem of relinquishing expectations, or Moana finding her place in the world with How Far I’ll Go.

Of course, there are always a couple of comedic characters and catchy tunes to relieve some of the tension, while vibrant colours and captivating stories create an enchanting world that ignites the imagination.

We’re celebrating musicals and their contribution to storytelling during these school holidays. Myah and Lavara are back with another concert, and this time we are excited to present their musical magic at all three library locations.

It’s a tale as old as time ... so twirl into the library and let it go for an enchanting show that will have you singing along! There are also plenty of musicals to be found in our children’s DVD collection, and there is an excellent selection of musical albums to listen to for free with your library card on the Hoopla app.

Coming up in October, we are also very excited to present Loopy Tunes. This dynamic and talented duo from Christchurch loves creating great music for the tamariki of Aotearoa that not only supports the use of te reo Māori and other Pacific languages but is also great to dance to.

Leah and Siu have not only released a Rainbow Book Collection of bilingual Māori children’s picture books, but they are also the creators of Pasifika Beatz - 10 albums in 10 different Pacific Island languages, sponsored by the Ministry of Pacific Peoples. Most recently, they collaborated with Suzy Cato on Kōwhai: Kōrero Mai - a bilingual EP for young tamariki, with songs we love to use at Story Time. We can’t wait to share their tunes and energetic show at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

Top 10 books

What’s new in Young Adult Non-Fiction:

The 21: the true story of the youth who sued the US government over climate change by Elizabeth Rusch

The woman in the moon: how Margaret Hamilton helped fly the first astronauts to the moon by Richard Maurer

Better than we found it: Conversations to help save the world by Frederick Joseph

Not Here to Make You Comfortable by Penguin Random House Australia

The philosophy book by Dorling Kindersley Limited

Punching bag by Rex Ogle

See it, dream it, do it: How 25 people just like you found their dream jobs by Colleen Nelson

Great minds by Joan Haig

Why the world isn’t fair by Yuval Harari

100 things to know about architecture by Louise O’Brien

Exhibitions:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits & Stories of Refugee Students – September 4 to October 30 2024.

From Struggle to Strength highlights the journeys of six former-refugee college students from Colombia now living in Levin, New Zealand. Curated by Mariana Waculicz with the Ministry of Education, this exhibition features powerful photography and personal stories of resilience and growth. Discover how education has shaped their paths and gain insight into the challenges faced by refugee students. Special thanks to The Big Picture for their support in printing this exhibition. Learn more about the curator at eyelandphotography.com.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Māpuna Kabinet Gallery: Te Kuranui a Matariki Matariki exhibition – October 1 to October 31 2024.

Te Taitoa Māori o Te Awahou Trust invites you to Te Kuranui a Matariki at Māpuna Kabinet Gallery. This exhibition features stunning carved artworks from stone, pounamu, whalebone, and native woods, celebrating Matariki and her six children. Curated by Master Carver Heemi Te Peeti, it showcases the talents of his students. Join us Thursdays for a live workshop as artists carve new taonga. Free entry until the end of October.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am-12.30pm

Thursday, 12.30pm-3pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, October 4:

Spring School Holiday Programme: Whanau Film, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am-12pm,

Lego Masters, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am-12pm

Big Kids Quiz, Shannon Library, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm-1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm-3pm

Saturday, October 5:

WOW Bus Trip, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō to Wellington, 9.30am

Shannon Library, Open 10am – 12pm

Monday, October 7:

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-11am

Spring School Holiday Programme: Outdoor Chalk, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am-12pm,

Outdoor Chalk, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am-12pm

Lego Masters, Shannon Library, 1.30pm-3.30pm Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am-12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm-1pm, koha

Tuesday, October 8:

Children’s Art Workshop, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm, free

Spring School Holiday Programme: Robot Battle, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am-12pm

Myah & Lavara Concert, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am

Myah & Lavara Concert, Shannon Library, 2pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am-1.30pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm-1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2

Wednesday, October 9:

Children’s Art Workshop, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm, free

Spring School Holiday Programme: Watercolour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am-12pm

Watercolour, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am-12pm

Clay, Lego, Watercolour, Shannon Library, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Social Networking, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm-8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm-9pm, $5

Thursday, October 10:

Digital Drop In Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm

Children’s Art Workshop, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm, free

Spring School Holiday Programme: Myah & Lavara Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Windmill Crafts, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am-12pm

Clay, Lego, Watercolour, Shannon Library, 1.30pm-3.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2

Digital Learning: Staying Safe Online, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1.30pm-3.30pm



