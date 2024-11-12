Standing in front of it, I was none the wiser. What the sign did have was a QR code, and I knew enough to deduce that the expectation was I would utilise this QR code to get the information I sought, and by using my smartphone and my digital knowledge, I was able to investigate further.

This rather innocuous encounter got me thinking because I knew while I had the means and the skills to access the information from that sign by scanning the QR code, not everyone in our community would have, and they would have missed out on gaining that information.

This sign was an example of unintentional digital exclusion, a common occurrence but one that can be hard to spot, or understand if it doesn’t affect you.

Digital exclusion refers to the barriers that prevent people and communities from accessing and utilising digital technology and online services, limiting their access to essential information, services, learning and opportunities. In a rapidly digitising world, this is a very real concern that people face, it’s a social equity issue, which affects many.

The solutions lie in the digital inclusion work we do, the mahi we undertake to work towards digital equity. According to Deca, digital equity is the goal, and it exists when everyone can access and effectively use digital technologies, enabling them to participate in our society, democracy and economy fully, and enhance their lives by doing so. Digital equity is a very important and necessary goal.

As a librarian, I work as part of the digital equity and inclusion community. Librarians have always done this mahi, it’s part of what libraries are all about, ensuring our communities can enrich themselves through equitable access to information in all of its forms.

There’s a vast national network of individuals, organisations and groups working hard to bridge the digital divide, by helping people access and improve the 5 pillars of digital inclusion; motivation, access, skills, trust and safety. Here at Libraries Horowhenua, some of our initiatives include our free digital learning programme, Book a Librarian and Digital Drop-in sessions and providing low-cost internet through Skinny JUMP.

Considering things with a digital equity lens will ensure no one is left behind, and no one is left out.

To learn more, check out the Digital Equity Coalition Aotearoa (Deca) website and the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA). To find out more about our Libraries Horowhenua initiatives, contact us on 368 1953 or info@horowhenua.govt.nz

Top 10 books

What’s new in Health

Living with Headaches, by Mark Weatherall

Dr Patrick Walsh’s Guide to Surviving Prostate Cancer, by Edward M Schaeffer

Rethinking diabetes: What science reveals about diet, insulin and successful treatments, by Gary Taubes

Stretching for a pain-free life: Simple at-home exercises to solve the root cause of low back, neck, knee, shoulder and ankle tension for good,, by John Cybulski

The gut repair plan: Four weeks to better health, by Sarah Di Lorenzo

Sleep reset: The new tools of rest and recovery, by Natalie Pennicotte-Collier

Men’s complete health guide: Expert answers to the questions you don’t always ask, by Neil Baum

The uric acid handbook: A beginner’s guide to overcoming hyperuricemia, by Urvashi Guha

Strong foundations: Why pelvic health matters : an empowering guide to understanding your body, by Clare Bourne

Breathe how you want to feel: Your breathing tool kit for better health, restorative sleep, and deeper connection, by Matteo Pistono

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery: Levin Pottery Club – November 1 to November 29 2024.

The Horowhenua Potters invite you to explore a vibrant display of creativity, featuring work by both new and experienced local artists.

This diverse collection includes hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery, along with sculptural pieces. Based in the picturesque Thompson House grounds, our welcoming club encourages everyone to try their hand at pottery – no experience necessary.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Kabinet Art Gallery: Korori, Korora – November 24 to February 28 2025.

A dynamic exhibition on Aotearoa’s native birds, featuring diverse artistic mediums, focusing particularly on the birds of the Manawatū Estuary; celebrating both their ecological importance and cultural significance to Māori.

Korori, Korora also incorporates the Te Papa Buller’s Birds: The Art of Keulemans and Buchanan exhibition, showcasing prints of illustrations from New Zealand’s most famous books on native birds. A highlight of Buller’s Birds is the work of Dutch artist Johannes Gerardus Keulemans, which is very relevant for the Dutch community and supporters at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. These artworks connect historical representations with modern perspectives, making it a vibrant experience for all ages.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Thursday, 10am – 3.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, November 15:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Saturday, November 16:

Diwali, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 5pm – 9pm

Monday, November 18:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Tuesday, November 19:

Digital Drop-in Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am

Storytime, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11am

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Discovering Family History, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday, November 20:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Online Safety, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday, November 21:

Digital Drop-in Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2



