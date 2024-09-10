Advertisement
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library: A spotlight on local authors

Horowhenua Chronicle
6 mins to read
Next time you are visiting the library, look for a book by a local author to try.

Dariann Sigley is the children’s and youth librarian at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library.

OPINION:

Did you know we have an adult book club called Page Turners? Each month, we choose a new theme or genre (thanks to the help of a handy-dandy Spin the Wheel app), then get together on a Wednesday night to share what we’ve been reading. So far, we’ve gone through historical fiction, comedy, western, war, non-fiction and classics; but back in July, we had a go at New Zealand authors, which I used as a good excuse to tick Kurangaituku off my TBR (to-be-read ) pile.

But it also got me thinking about Horowhenua’s local authors. At first glance, our collection might feel overwhelming if you’re trying to find a book by a local Levinite. But if you look a little closer, you might find a sticker with “local author” along the spine of your next read. Or, perhaps, if you appreciate a more organised search, you can go to our online catalogue at horowhenua.library.org.nz and peruse our ‘local authors’ list; located on the top right-hand corner of the web page.

To top it off, there are enough talented writers within the Horowhenua to cover every age and most interests. Start your local reading journey with one of Kirsty Wadsworth’s picture books (Īhaka and the Unexpected Visitor, The Promise of Puanga: A Story for Matariki), which can be enjoyed in both English and Te Reo.

Or perhaps you’ve heard about some of the mischief Kathy Gabriel’s cat Floyd has gotten up to - Floyd : Grandma’s Kleptomaniac Cat will paint you a picture of how that journey started. Then take a stroll over to our young adult collection and immerse yourself in Kate Shaw’s trilogy of magical intrigue Danton Bay, or explore Wellington in Pam Williamson’s coming of age novel Unearthing Dad, where her characters battle with racial prejudice, overcome anxieties and find their place in the world. Then launch into our adult fiction by picking up a romance novel by Carole Brungar, or try Janet Frame’s The Carpathians and see how many familiar faces and places line her pages.

Now, I know fiction isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, so if you prefer poetry and literature, look out for the purple sticker on a Bill Manhire or Glen Colquhoun novel. Want to explore the world without leaving your bed? Join Tony Straw and his wife Lee as they recount their many travels in Avoiding the Autobahn and Around the Adriatic. Fancy yourself a local historian? Have you picked up one of the six copies we have on the Hydrabad driven ashore on Waitarere Beach? Or maybe one of the 18 books by Linda Fletcher covering Horowhenua’s contribution during the Great War?

Whatever it is that tickles your fancy, I’m confident one of our local writers will have something for you. And if they don’t, write one yourself and give the Horowhenua another talented artist to gloat about.

Top Ten Books

What’s new from New Zealand Authors:

Bird Child & other stories by Patricia Grace

Fox Spirit on a Distant Cloud by Lee Murray

Nell by Penelope Todd

He awa whiria : Braiding the knowledge streams in research, policy and practice by Angus Macfarlane (editor)

Rings on Water (audio) by Madeleine Eskedahl

Beyond Hope (audio) by Bariz Shah

Kiss of Death by Stephen Tester

The Berlin Sisters by Soraya M. Lane

Songs on the Journey: Life, love & laughter in a Bible translation project by Robin McKenzie

Root Leaf Flower Fruit by Bill Nelson

Exhibitions:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits & Stories of Refugee Students – September 4 to September 30, 2024.

From Struggle to Strength highlights the journeys of six former-refugee college students from Colombia now living in Levin, New Zealand. Curated by Mariana Waculicz with the Ministry of Education, this exhibition features powerful photography and personal stories of resilience and growth. Discover how education has shaped their paths and gain insight into the challenges faced by refugee students. Special thanks to The Big Picture for their support in printing this exhibition. Learn more about the curator at eyelandphotography.com.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Thursday, 1­2.30pm – 3.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, September 13:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Monday, September 16:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning Class: Photo Editing Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Tuesday, September 17:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday, September 18:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Social Networking, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday, September 19:

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori for Tamariki, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 11.30am

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 4pm

