Jess Thomas, 21, and Te One Coal's Belle.

Entering a Clydesdale for competition is a continuation of a family tradition for a young Levin horsewoman.

Jess Thomas, 21, paraded the mare “Belle” at the Horowhenua AP and I Royal Show at the weekend, a direct descendant from a breed started by her late grandparents almost 40 years ago.

The late Sidney and Jocelyn Thomas were local farmers and at the age of 60 her grandfather decided to purchase a Clydesdale. When he bought a two-horse wagon a short time later, he needed another horse to go with it.

And so Te One Clydesdales in Levin was born. There were 26 descendants on the farm today, with a new stallion carefully selected and introduced every five years to service the mares and keep the bloodline fresh.

Levin horsewoman Jess Thomas with Te Tone Coal's Belle at the Horowhenua AP and I Royal Show at the weekend.

The white-faced herd often run together and paint quite a picture in paddocks on the outskirts of Levin, especially in winter heads down eating hay with the snow-capped Tararua Ranges as a backdrop.

Jess had inherited her love of the horse and the chance to show the breed at competition, helping out her grandfather and her father Steve with the horses whenever she could. Younger brother Daniel gets involved, too.

But it wasn’t just a case of grabbing one out of the mob to show. Belle had been a favourite of Jess’s since a foal.

“To be completely honest I had planned to take her half-sister originally but she was a little bit lame when I went to get her in a few days ago, so I grabbed Belle,” she said.

“You have your favourites. I’ve loved Belle since she was a foal. I’m a sucker for a good personality, and she had personality. She’s still my baby.”

Belle and Jess were awarded third place ribbons in both the best-presented handler and horse and ridden Clydesdale classes, and were placed first in the junior and amateur handler division.

While the family sell the odd horse to approved purchasers, it was very much a labour of love.

“We do it purely for the love of horses and preservation of the breed,” she said.











