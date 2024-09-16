This year the festival will have a Ford Mustang feature to celebrate the brand’s 60th year in production.

“If you asked the public to name a classic American car, chances are most would say the Ford Mustang. This iconic automobile is now in its 60th year of production and our tribute to that will feature a large wall display illustrating a Mustang from every one of those years. Flanking this will be six Mustangs, ranging from a very early six-cylinder through to the latest generation Shelby GT model. This display will be popular with both young and old visitors.”

King said the event helps the club give back to the community.

“Once the show is over, the community continues to benefit as once our costs are covered, we donate proceeds to Horowhenua-based charities and support groups. Many of these charities are small organisations that support and care for members of our community who often can’t apply for more structured funding. After the show, Horowhenua charities can apply for some funding by emailing us.”

Cathy Willemsen from New Plymouth will display her newly restored 1972 Plymouth Scamp at the Tararua Rodders Chrome ‘n’ Custom Show at the Levin Showgrounds on Sunday, October 6.

The event also helps the local economy, King said.

“Money is spent locally, with nice revenues generated for the food stall owners on-site at the show, as well as other Levin businesses who receive trade from the show attendees.”

King said the event is affordable and family-friendly.

“It is a great family-based fun day out, we keep the entry fee as low as possible to allow everyone the chance to come along and sand have won competitions all over New Zealand. The family atmosphere is enhanced by food stalls, live music and children’s rides.”

He said the event is positive for the town.

“To have them displayed in a small town like Levin is a rare opportunity for the public to get up close to these amazing vehicles, and to get an insight, not only into the work that goes into building the cars, but to learn about the history of motor vehicles from the past 100 years.”

The details:

What: Tararua Rodders Chrome ‘n’ Custom Show

When: Sunday, October 6, 10am-4pm

Where: Levin Showgrounds, entry via Tiro Tiro Rd

Cost: $10 an adult, children under 15 free

Other: Vehicle access via Tiro Tiro Rd. Main entrance on Victoria St for pedestrian access only