Taikato Taniora loving his netball

Waiopehu College student Taikato Taniora has been selected for the Kāpiti men's netball team.

Waiopehu College student Taikato Taniora is relishing the chance to play alongside men after being selected for the Kāpiti men’s representative team.

Taniora, who has just turned 16, has played netball every season since he was a toddler and loved the game with a passion. He tried basketball too, but it just wasn’t the same.

He played indoor netball in Levin mid-week and school netball on Saturdays. He was a regular in the Waiopehu College Senior A team this season, as either as goal-keeper or in goal defence.

It was the first season in which males had been permitted to play in Horowhenua and Kāpiti regional netball competitions, and while he enjoyed his time playing for his college and is happy to play his chosen sport anywhere and for anyone, being the only boy in the team can be a bit tough at times.

“You’re in a locker room all on your own. You don’t really have that connection. It would’ve been good if another guy was playing too,” he said.

Taniora was looking forward to joining the Kāpiti team for the National Men’s Tournament in Auckland later this month, in what would be a massive learning curve.

The Kāpiti men's representative netball team.

He said he was looking forward to developing his skills and getting some game time and experience.

“School netball is ending soon and I really want to give it a shot,” he said.

“I just love netball. It’s been my life since I was little.”

Taniora said he probably had four older sisters to thank for that.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.