Police are investigating the incident. Photo / File

A stolen front end loader was used to break into a commercial property in Levin on Sunday.

Police were called to the premises on State Highway 1, Levin at about 1.25am, a police spokesperson said.

The loader had been used to gain entry to the store, causing significant damage. The culprit or culprits took a number of items.

They then left in the loader, which was later found on Bruce Road.

The police spokesperson said initial inquiries indicated the loader had been stolen from a nearby business.