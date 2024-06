Friesian cross bull calves. Photo / file / Dave Murdoch

The number of feeder calves reduced this week as the autumn calving period winds down, reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

3-year Murray Grey cross steers 690 kg made $3.01/kg.

2-year Hereford- Friesian cross heifers 386 kg made $2.72/kg and Friesian cross heifers 387 kg made $1.86/kg.

Yearling Hereford - Friesian cross steers 170 kg made $3.59/kg.

Yearling Hereford - Friesian cross heifers 133 kg made $4.08/kg, Speckle Park cross heifers 183 kg – 215 kg made $2.84/kg - $3.29/kg and Friesian cross heifers 203 kg - 214 kg made $1.87/kg - $1.93/kg.

Weaner Speckle Park cross heifers 105 kg made $400.

In calf Angus cross heifers 466 kg made $920.

Boner Friesian cows 360 kg - 510 kg made $1.98/kg - $2.13/kg, Friesian cross cows 380 kg - 595 kg made $1.61/kg - $2.02/kg and Speckle Park cross cows 540 kg made $2.19/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $95, Hereford - Friesian cross bull calves made $120 - $190 and Hereford - Friesian cross heifer calves made $50 - $180