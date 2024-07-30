Scams come in many forms, well known ones are email scams, text scams, phone scams. However, have you heard of investment scams and romance scams? These two, in particular, cost victims the most money.

How about invoice scams, cloned account scams and tech support scams? The list goes on, and gets larger each year. Scammers go to great lengths to appear trustworthy but no matter what form their ploys take, at the heart of it, scams are fraud. The scammers are trying to get your personal information, financial information or money, sometimes all three.

According to the latest statistics, the cost of scams to New Zealanders is increasing. In 2023 alone, an estimated $200 million was stolen from victims, and about a million households were targeted, with 185,000 of them falling prey. Of those numbers, 55,000 people were repeat victims.

So what to do? Here at Libraries Horowhenua, we believe knowledge is power. One of the ways we help our community fight scams and build digital resilience is through free digital learning programmes. We offer classes throughout the year on all sorts of topics, including our Staying Safe Online class, which is specifically about combating scams. This two-hour session is open to anyone and teaches key skills to keep you scam-savvy, no matter what form they come in.

This class is an important one for keeping our community safe and it’s offered at least twice a term, as well as on outreach. This term’s dates are: Thursday, August 8, 1.30pm-3.30pm (Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom); Thursday, August 29, 1pm-3pm (Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō); Monday, September 23, 1pm-3pm (Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō).

To find out more about our digital learning programme and to register for classes, check out our Facebook and websites, or contact us on 06 368 1953 or info@horowhenua.govt.nz

If you or someone you know has been scammed or needs help, contact Netsafe on 0508 638 723 or go to www.netsafe.org.nz.

­­­­­­Top 10 books

What’s new in Sport:

Kid Olympians: Summer: true tales of childhood from champions and game changers by Robin Stevenson

A walk a day: 365 short walks in New Zealand by Peter Janssen

The magic of the FA Cup by Bob Bond

Hope fights back: fifty marathons and a life-or-death race against ALS by Andrea Lytle Peet

Classic New Zealand cycle trails: a guide to 56 fantastic holidays by Jonathan Kennett

Incredible football: 60 true stories every fan needs to know by Clive Gifford

Edmund Hillary: a biography : the extraordinary life of the beekeeper who climbed Everest by Michael Gill

Goal! Everything you need to know about football! by Dorling Kindersley Ltd

The three quicks : Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and the road to the World Test Championship by Trevor Auger

Start your engines : famous firsts in the history of NASCAR by Jay W Pennell

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery: Decades of Drama: A Walk Through Levin Little Theatre’s History – August 1 to August 31

Decades of Drama explores the rich history of the Levin Little Theatre through the archive of Society Patron Joyce Corrin (M.N.N.NM). This exhibition celebrates the theatre’s enduring legacy, the many people who have contributed over the years, and its impact on our community.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Māpuna Kabinet Gallery: Te Kuranui a Matariki, Hopukia te whetū rere from Te Taitoa Māori o Te Awahou Trust – August 1 to August 31

This exhibition features exquisite artworks crafted from stone, pounamu, whalebone, native woods, and digital design, all inspired by Matariki and her six children. Curated by Master Carver Heemi Te Peeti, it showcases the talents of his students: Paora Kereama, Shaun Hemmingsen, Karanama Peita Gregory, and Le Bon Wilson. Join us on Thursdays as the Māpuna Kabinet Gallery transforms into a live workshop, where artists will carve and add new taonga to the exhibition over the coming months.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Thursday, 1­2.30pm – 3.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday August 2:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Monday August 5:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Knitting Workshop, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm

Digital Learning Class: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday August 6:

Discovering Family History, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 1pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday August 7:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries Morning Tea: Guest Speakers from ‘Age Concern’, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Page Turners Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday August 8:

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Digital Learning Class: Staying Safe Online, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1.30pm – 3.30pm