St Joseph’s Catholic School Levin pupil shares her Cook Islands heritage

Alyssa Smith
Horowhenua Chronicle
St Joseph's Catholic School Levin pupil Lily Lomax, 8, shared her Cook Islands heritage with her classmates during Cook Islands week at the school.

St Joseph’s Catholic School Levin pupils said kia orana (hello) to learning more about the Cook Islands.

During Cook Islands week from August 4-10, the pupil became the teacher with Year 4 Lily Lomax, 8, saying ae (yes) to showing her classmates a traditional Cook Islands dance.

“My principal had seen a video of me performing with my friends. She asked me if I would dance for my class and the juniors. I was really excited to do it.”

Lily travels to Palmerston North each Thursday after school to attend Maine Ura Dance Academy, learning the moves of the traditional ura (dance).

“I like dancing. You have to move your hips a lot. I was a bit nervous to do it in front of lots of people but once I started moving, I wasn’t nervous anymore.”

St Joseph's Catholic School Levin pupil Lily Lomax, 8, with her ura (dance) teacher Mere Maine-More (left), school principal Maria Lyne and her mum, Camella Lomax.
Once Lily had performed her dance, her classmates and teachers had a go.

“It was really cool to see them do it. They weren’t nervous at all, they really enjoyed it.”

She said she loved the Cook Islands and, more importantly, her family living there.

“They live in Raratonga and my great nan lives on Muri Beach. We went there in June for my nan’s birthday. I like seeing my family and I like that it’s so relaxing to go to the beach. The water is so clear and you can see everything.”

St Joseph’s Catholic School Levin pupil Lily Lomax, 8, with her classmates and teacher Stacey Galloway.
As well as teaching the students ura, she talked to them about the Cook Islands.

“I like telling people about it. I told them about who lives there and what it’s like over there. I also encouraged them to come to the dance classes.”

St Joseph's Catholic School Levin pupil Lily Lomax, 8, and her ura (dance) teacher during Lily's dance performance.
Lily’s mum, Camella Lomax, was there on the day to watch her perform.

“I was very proud of her. Going to the dance lessons has brought out her confidence. I’m so proud of her for showing what she can do and telling people about her culture.”





