St Joseph's Catholic School Levin pupil Lily Lomax, 8, shared her Cook Islands heritage with her classmates during Cook Islands week at the school.

St Joseph’s Catholic School Levin pupils said kia orana (hello) to learning more about the Cook Islands.

During Cook Islands week from August 4-10, the pupil became the teacher with Year 4 Lily Lomax, 8, saying ae (yes) to showing her classmates a traditional Cook Islands dance.

“My principal had seen a video of me performing with my friends. She asked me if I would dance for my class and the juniors. I was really excited to do it.”

Lily travels to Palmerston North each Thursday after school to attend Maine Ura Dance Academy, learning the moves of the traditional ura (dance).

“I like dancing. You have to move your hips a lot. I was a bit nervous to do it in front of lots of people but once I started moving, I wasn’t nervous anymore.”