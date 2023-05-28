Kiwi Rail staff watch as Transport Minister Michael Wood talks about the importance of good public transport for our region, accompanied by fellow MPs Tangi Utikere and Terise Ngobi.

Levin’s train station is being spruced up: the graffiti is gone, and the platforms are being fixed and raised a bit. All in anticipation of the new train service the Government has announced that will have more peak and a few off-peak rail services starting between Palmerston North and Wellington, as well as on the line to Masterton.

New trains that can negotiate the entire network are on order and all stations along the lines will be refurbished.

Horowhenua's elected members Justin Tamihana, Sam Ferguson (regional council) Mayor Bernie Wanden, and Horowhenua CEO Monique Davidson.

Minister Michael Wood last Friday paid a visit to the the station where a delegation from Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Horowhenua and Kāpiti district councils, both regional councils, Waka Kotahi and Kiwi Rail awaited him, to ensure the public: “We will work with you on this.”

“When Muaūpoko leaders gave up their land in the 1880s for the final section of this Railway connection, and to form the “market township” of Taitoko - they believed in the aspiration of an accessible and connected community which could help everyone thrive,” said a Muaūpoko Tribal Authority spokesperson.

“Today - access for whanau to easily move between Te Papa-i-Oea (Palmerston North) through Taitoko to Te Whanganui a Tara (Wellington) is essential to maintain a thriving and connected community. And importantly to make the most of the existing investment in this critical rail pathway. These new trains will help move towards that aspiration.”

He said he believed better and more-efficient public transport helped those who have no other way of getting somewhere. “We assume that everyone has a car to go to work, visit family or go to community events, but that is not the case.”

He said a lot of organisations had worked together on getting the funding for the trains, not least the regional councils for preparing the business case for the Capital Connection, which was at the end of its life in 2017 and slated for scrapping by the National government. “It has been a long journey from desperation to some hope.”

Kāpiti district elected members came to Levin for Michael Wood's announcements.

Interim plans were made with carriages being built in the Hutt workshop, and last year the plans missed out on funding. Better public transport will relieve congestion and reduce emissions, especially with the new tri-modal railcars that will service both lines out of Wellington.

“They drive on the electrical line while charging batteries to negotiate the part of the line where there are no electric wires, with a small diesel engine as a backup, just in case.” The new, bespoke trains will not be here until later in the decade, though, but funding for them is in place.

“Your local MP Terisa keeps reminding us of the importance of good public transport so people can more easily connect to work, educational opportunities, whanau or hapu out of town. These new services will open up opportunities and the new trains will shorten the journey between Palmerston North and Wellington by 15 minutes.”

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority sent a delegation to the announcement and provided refreshments.

He did not pass up an opportunity to say the recent public transport plans that were announced are the single biggest investment in public transport so far. He said work on the station platform is progressing and once done the Ōtaki station will be next.