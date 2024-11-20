Advertisement
Sounds of tango, swing and klezmer coming to concert organiser’s home

The Tandrom Trio is ready to perform at Dale Webb's home on Saturday, November 23. Pictured here is the band performing in Foxton.

An upcoming concert is taking place from the comfort of a home.

Dale Webb of Dale’s Acoustic Live Event said this weekend’s Tandrom Trio concert will be a comfortable and intimate experience.

“These concerts make you feel like you’re in a cafe with the musicians. You’re up close and can chat with the musicians after their performance.”

Webb said Tandrom Trio perfectly fit the cosy vibe.

“They are a trio of musicians who have an eccentric mix of instrumental music that conjures up a cafe atmosphere, which is exactly what we’re going for.”

The band consists of virtuoso violinist Ana Henderson and renowned accordionist Rebekah Greig accompanied by Simon Burgess on guitar and vocals.

“Since 2006, Tandrom Trio have been dazzling audiences with an eclectic fusion of tango, klezmer, swing and classic Roma tunes. Add to these the sounds of Balkan and French cafe melodies for a listening experience ranging from tuneful delight to drama and passion.”

Webb said they are all accomplished musicians.

“These three seasoned musicians bring experience from jazz, orchestral, fringe and traditional ensembles to deliver both professional musicianship and compelling dance rhythms.”

As the concert is taking place at Webb’s house and there are limited seats available, she asks for people to register by Friday, November 22 5pm.

“The address will be given to people once they register.”

Webb is also busy organising her final concert of the year on Sunday ,December 1.

“This is singer-songwriter Lindsey Shields. After this, Don and I will take a break, returning in February with Harry the Bird from Glasgow and an award-winning Irish harpist/traditional singer in March.”

The details:
What: Dale’s Acoustic Live Event presents Tandrom Trio

When: Saturday, November 23. Doors open 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start

Where: Address to be given once people register

Cost: $20 cash and a plate to share for supper

Registrations: Call Dale Webb on 027207 9695 or email ohaufolk@gmail.com

Other: To register interest for the December 1, 3pm Lindsey Shields concert, call or email Dale

