The band consists of virtuoso violinist Ana Henderson and renowned accordionist Rebekah Greig accompanied by Simon Burgess on guitar and vocals.

“Since 2006, Tandrom Trio have been dazzling audiences with an eclectic fusion of tango, klezmer, swing and classic Roma tunes. Add to these the sounds of Balkan and French cafe melodies for a listening experience ranging from tuneful delight to drama and passion.”

Webb said they are all accomplished musicians.

“These three seasoned musicians bring experience from jazz, orchestral, fringe and traditional ensembles to deliver both professional musicianship and compelling dance rhythms.”

As the concert is taking place at Webb’s house and there are limited seats available, she asks for people to register by Friday, November 22 5pm.

“The address will be given to people once they register.”



Webb is also busy organising her final concert of the year on Sunday ,December 1.

“This is singer-songwriter Lindsey Shields. After this, Don and I will take a break, returning in February with Harry the Bird from Glasgow and an award-winning Irish harpist/traditional singer in March.”

The details:

What: Dale’s Acoustic Live Event presents Tandrom Trio

When: Saturday, November 23. Doors open 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start

Where: Address to be given once people register

Cost: $20 cash and a plate to share for supper

Registrations: Call Dale Webb on 027207 9695 or email ohaufolk@gmail.com

Other: To register interest for the December 1, 3pm Lindsey Shields concert, call or email Dale