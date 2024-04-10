Local councillors are elected by their communities and use consultation and feedback in their decision making. Everyone was in favour of Māori wards. Photo / Nick Simmons.

Local government officials as well as elected members believe the Government is giving itself too much power and may be overstepping its boundaries when it comes to their plans to scrap Māori words via a binding referendum., which councils will have to pay for.

It may also be undemocratic as councillors, elected by their communities, have established these wards in response to public feedback. So: democracy all around.

Horowhenua’s Deputy Mayor David Allan did not mince words when asked for his view on this.

Deputy Mayor of Horowhenua David Allan.

“No referendum can overturn a council decision on what wards we have,” said Allan.

“Nor can a referendum overturn the number of representatives we have, as long as we stay within the statistical limits.”

He said Māori Wards can only be overturned if you make it about race. “As a council we were 100 per cent in support of Māori wards and the public submissions on this decision were overwhelmingly in favour.”

He said the local district councillors treasure the input from their Māori ward colleagues. “At times they do challenge us, but their contribution to our decision-making process is huge and much appreciated.”

Claiming the establishment of Māori wards as undemocratic is untrue, he said. It is true that not every person in the district was personally asked for their opinion, but parliamentarians like ACT and NZ First do not do that either.

Councils present proposals to their communities and allow for feedback, which they must take into consideration.

Act and NZ First are very much a minority in Parliament, but they seek to impose their views on the rest of us.

Councils did ask their communities the way they always consult their communities on decisions and used that feedback in their final decision. It allows for Māori who are considered tangata whenua, to be heard.

Something that has not always been the case as they are still a minority easily drowned out by that majority. And that is where the tyranny of the majority silences all other voices ... again and again.

Local Government New Zealand’ Sam Broughton called the announcement on a binding referendum a ‘complete overreach’.

“They are removing the local decision-making by mandating polls.

“Māori wards are the choice of the community’s elected members, based on feedback,” he said.

“ACT and NZ First present us with a skewed version of democracy. Claims that Māori wards and constituencies give Māori more votes than anyone else are wrong and politicians should think carefully before inflaming those important conversations with misinformation,” he said.

He said LGNZ supported the changes to Māori wards in 2021 to make them consistent with other wards.

Only those on the Māori electoral roll can vote for Māori ward councillors, but equally only those who are on the Levin of Kerekere roll or any other wards roll can vote only in those wards.