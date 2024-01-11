Coastal areas in Whanganui/Manawatū are under a restricted fire regime from this week.

A front, preceded by a strong northwest flow, in bringing rain to the South Island in the next few days. But from Monday this front moves northwards over the North Island, with rain, and may become slow-moving over the northern North Island late in the day.

There is low confidence of rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria about the Tararua Range, Northern Taranaki (including on the mountain) and the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and far northern Gisborne/Tairawhiti on Monday.

There is also low confidence of northwesterlies reaching severe gale about exposed parts of North Canterbury, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa during the first half of the day.

The front should generally move off the country on Tuesday, but may linger over the north of the North Island. A south or southeast wind change follows the front, with a ridge spreading over central and southern New Zealand.

The Manawatū-Wanganui Coastal Zone will be moving to a restricted fire season on Friday 12 January at 8am, until further notice, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

This zone follows SH1/SH3 to the coast and includes:

All beaches within the zone

Levin, Foxton, Sanson and Bulls townships and Whanganui city

If anyone is unsure if they are in it, they should go to www.checkitsalright.nz and enter their address to check.

Declaring the change in season, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Manawatū-Wanganui district manager Nigel Dravitzki said the fire risk conditions are increasing rapidly in this area of the district due to a lack of rainfall, warm temperatures and drying winds.

“Growing conditions have led to an abundance of grass growth, increasing the risk of grass fires that can ignite and spread quickly,” he says.

“Although some rain is forecast next week, it may be isolated and not alleviate the current fire risk.

“The public need to be aware of the fire risk and consider if they actually need to light a fire.

“Visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire risk conditions. Even if you are not in the restricted zone, it may still be too dangerous to light a fire. If in doubt, don’t light.”