There was a small yarding of store cattle at Rongotea stock sale this week.

Rongotea Sale Report: April 2.

A big yarding of autumn feeder calves and boner cows made up for the small yarding of store cattle at Rongotea stock sale yesterday, as reported by Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock Limited.

2-year Speckle Park bulls 538kg made $2.89/kg.

18-month Angus cross steers 385kg made $2.21/kg.

18-month Friesian bulls 333kg and Speckle Park cross bulls 360kg made $2.53/kg.

18-month Angus cross heifers 406kg made $2.49/kg and Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 374kg made $2.62/kg.

Weaner Murray Grey cross steers 168kg made $550.

Weaner Friesian bulls 169kg made $470.

Boner Friesian cross cows 489kg-561kg made $1.62/kg-$1.65/kg, Friesian cross cows 481kg-502kg made $1.59/kg-$1.64/kg and Jersey cross cows 448kg made $1.47/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $170-$330, Angus cross bull calves made $170-$340, Speckle Park cross bull calves made $100-$220, Hereford-Friesian cross bull calves made $230-$280, Belgian Blue cross bull calves made $340 and Charolais cross bull calves made $250-$320. Hereford - Friesian cross heifer calves made $185-$230, Charolais cross heifer calves made $190-$275, Belgian Blue cross heifer calves made $180 and Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $55-$100.

