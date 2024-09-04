“We invited neighbours in the surrounding area, stakeholders and partners to have a look through the homes before whānau move in. We also shared the open home event on social media for anyone else who may be interested in looking through the homes. Many direct neighbours had followed the construction from the start and enjoyed seeing the completed homes.”

The six new homes have replaced two state houses that were no longer fit for purpose, he said.

“The two older state homes were on the same site and have been deconstructed to salvage as much recyclable material in a way that it can be repurposed [to] minimise site waste.”

The new homes have been built by local builder Homestead Construction.

The new homes made better use of the land available, meaning Kāinga Ora could provide more tenants with centrally located homes.

Location was important, Broderick said

“The central location of these homes means people will have easy access to transport, shops, education facilities and other services.”

As tenants move into their new homes, they will be supported by Kāinga Ora housing support managers who will help them as they settle into their new homes and community.

Broderick said the six new homes aren’t the only homes being developed for Kāinga Ora tenants in Levin.

“There are 34 homes contracted or under construction for delivery in the Horowhenua district over the next two years, including 18 new one and two-bedroom homes at 10-12 McKenzie Street. These homes, due to be completed in late 2024, are [being] built by a private developer and Kāinga Ora will purchase them upon completion.”

As of the end of August this year, Kāinga Ora had 214 homes and 455 customers in the Horowhenua District.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.