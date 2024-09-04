The construction of six brand-new two-bedroom homes in Taitoko/Levin has finished, with tenants soon to move in.
A mix of individuals, couples and small families will be moving into the new homes, which were built for Kāinga Ora by local builder Homestead Construction, said Graeme Broderick, Kāinga Ora regional director of Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū.
“We are currently working through our placement process so can’t give an exact number [of tenants], but we expect people will start moving in the new homes in the next few weeks.”
Broderick said he wasn’t able to give any details on the building costs involved, citing commercial sensitivity.
The six new homes, located on the corner of Montgomery and Cambridge Streets, have been blessed by representatives from Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, said Broderick, before the homes were opened up for people to tour.