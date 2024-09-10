Broadway United in action.

Six Levin women will be heading to the Manawatū Tattoo in Feilding this weekend ready to march to their own beat.

Anthea Hale, Julie Crombie Watson, Teresa Cook, Lesley Smith, Roz Wallace and Debbie Brown make up half of the Broadway United Leisure marching team, with the other six coming from Marton, Palmerston North, Bulls and Feilding.

The group are part of the lineup for this year’s Manawatū Tattoo, which is celebrating 150 years of Feilding and District with a two-hour action-packed performance schedule featuring the New Zealand Army Band, guest artists Suzanne Prentice and Carl Doy, pipe and brass bands, Scottish dancers, Hato Paroa College and Bulls School, and military vehicles as well as a display from the Broadway United Leisure marching team.

Coach Sue Webber said the team had been preparing for the tattoo by perfecting their drills and patterns, while also trying to make their routine exciting and enjoyable for the audience.

Hale, who has been marching with the team for one season, said marching at the tattoo would be a privilege.