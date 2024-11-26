Advertisement
Sinterklaas to bring early festive cheer to Foxton children at Dutch Museum

Horowhenua Chronicle
Sinterklaas and his helpers, Piet, will be back in Foxton this weekend to share some festive cheer.

Christmas is coming early for the children of Foxton.

This weekend, Sinterklaas (Sint-Nicolaas) and his trusty helpers, all called Piet (Pete) will be in town ready to give children presents at the Dutch Museum, De Oranjehof.

The annual event pays homage to the Dutch tradition of The feast of Sinterklaas, which celebrates the name day of St Nicholas on December 6.

Co-chair of De Oranjehof Arjan van der Boon said Sinterklaas is a long-standing tradition.

“He was a Spanish bishop in the 1500-1600. He rides around on a white horse on the roofs of the houses and his Piets put the presents down the chimney. We’re not quite sure how he does it, but he gets it done.”

At Saturday’s event, Sinterklaas and his helpers will be at the museum, inside Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, ready to meet the children and spread the cheer with plenty of presents and Dutch sweets, said van der Boon.

“Every year since we have opened we have shared this with the community. We ask that parents make sure Sint can gift your little one a present by breng een kadootje [bringing a present]. We will have pepper nuts or ‘pepernoten’ which taste a bit similar to the tiny windmill cookies. You only get these at Sinterklaas which makes them really special.”

He said Sinterklaas is something he looks forward to.

“We’re happy to share the tradition with our community.”

The Details:

What: Sinterklaas celebrations in Foxton

When: Sunday, December 3, 11am-1pm

Where: In the foyer, in front of Oranjehof at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton

