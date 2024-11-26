Sinterklaas and his helpers, Piet, will be back in Foxton this weekend to share some festive cheer.

Christmas is coming early for the children of Foxton.

This weekend, Sinterklaas (Sint-Nicolaas) and his trusty helpers, all called Piet (Pete) will be in town ready to give children presents at the Dutch Museum, De Oranjehof.

The annual event pays homage to the Dutch tradition of The feast of Sinterklaas, which celebrates the name day of St Nicholas on December 6.

Co-chair of De Oranjehof Arjan van der Boon said Sinterklaas is a long-standing tradition.

“He was a Spanish bishop in the 1500-1600. He rides around on a white horse on the roofs of the houses and his Piets put the presents down the chimney. We’re not quite sure how he does it, but he gets it done.”