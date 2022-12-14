The huia feather mural at Shannon School features iconic Shannon buildings. Based on a design by Delphi Knox.

Collectively shared, collaborative learning is being practised at Shannon School and that approach has been reflected in the way the school’s new murals came about.

They were unveiled at the school recently.

The students had come up with ideas and designs, guided by Horowhenua mural painter Wendy Hodder, who had shown the students several of her murals, in the Ōhau underpass and at Horowhenua District Council offices and then took them through the process of making a mural.

Abi Harrington, left, and Christine Swamy explain the old Shannon logo, which features at the centre of the new mural.

“We want to grow and nurture meaningful relationships through creative arts,” said deputy principal Lois Erceg-Erkilic. “In relationships, we also include the awa, the whenua, flora and fauna as well as Enviroschools.

“Shannon stories are unique and we took the time to listen to local people telling their stories, and local iwi telling the histories of the area.”

Artist Wendy Hodder guided the formation of the artwork.

“We went on field trips to see her other murals and soon the students began to talk about colour and texture. Observation of art and nature has been big in this project.

“They looked at native trees and birds and they looked at who they are themselves, what their names are, who called them that and why. Sharing that information with others was very powerful. We believe shared learning leads to inclusion and open relationships.”

The tree and birds mural at Shannon School.

Erceg-Erkilic said each learner has his or her own voice and the school tries to find ways to allow each one to have a say and talk to others about what they think. Each student has an evolving learning plan, specific to them.

The students designed the school’s new kapa haka uniform and when they talked about linking all cultures present at the school the students came up with stars as the symbol for that: because wherever you are in the world you can look up and see stars. So the uniform has stars near the top.

Every student had an active role in developing and painting the murals. Some did the background, those who were good at details did leaves, flowers and birds.

When it came to the actual painting of the mural they could go over and do some work all day when the artist was there.

“They worked and learnt alongside the artist. They talked about what the things they painted, such as harakeke and kowhai, meant to them.

Xavier Zoie and Hēmi Harrington explain the mural of the trees and birds.

“Harakeke is about family and community,” some of the kids said.

“The young people are the shoots inside at the centre of the harakeke. Around them are the adults and on the outside the old people. When old leaves drop off and die they nurture the plant as they do so,” said Erceg-Erkilic.

During the year-long process of producing the murals, the students learnt a lot about themselves and about painting, including how to use tape to produce shapes like stars.

During the mural creation, the students learnt to experiment with textures, paint, colours, observe nature, and learnt proverbs, waiata and karakia.

“Each week Wendy Hodder would give them tasks to do for the following week.”

Me titiro whakamuri kia kokiri whakamua. Māori proverb

Erceg-Erkilic said at Shannon School learning is not prescribed.

“In order to move forward you need to look back,” she said quoting a Māori proverb, Me titiro whakamuri kia kokiri whakamua. “Learning is a flexible, moving platform for us.”

On the school building you will find a giant huia feather, placed so it looks like it is floating in the sky. Student Delphi Knox came up with the design. On the feather, others placed pictures of iconic local buildings.

He rerenga a raukura, he rerenga no tua whakarere – A flight of a feather is a flght from ancient times, is a whwkatauki from Wylie Te Peeti.

“It is about the strength of many who together produce something great, like our murals.”

Abi Harrington, left, and Christine Swamy explain the old Shannon logo, which features at the centre of the new mural.

It is about the journey from the Tararuas to the sea, shown clearly in the junior school mural. The students started the process by travelling from the foot of the ranges all the way to the beach at Foxton.

As a result they are all able to explain the mural and what is pictured on them and why.

“It was a fabulous process,” said artist Wendy Hodder. “The kids were marvellous. I loved the collaborative concept between artist and teacher and wanting to include the whole school. I am excited we managed to do it. Every student had a hand in the murals.”

She said she had done painting with kids before, but never into such depth.

“Often the arty kids get all the opportunities, but it was lovely to see everyone at Shannon School get involved. The ability to draw isn’t the most important thing in such a process.

The Junior School mural: from the Tararuas to the sea, following the river.

“The students had great ideas and worked really hard, though the entire process was interrupted by Covid. They also had great ideas and abilities. They were well prepared having done in-depth enquiries into the surroundings and the history. It was also great to see examples of their artworks.”

She said she was able to show the students that art is an evolving process, you make changes as you go.

“You start with rough drawings. It doesn’t have to be perfect first off. Sometimes mistakes turn out to be happy accidents,” Wendy said.

She was thrilled with the ongoing support for the project by all the staff of the school. “Everyone was so engaged.”