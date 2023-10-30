Shannon School will receive grant money from Horizons for water tanks.

Shannon and Opiki Primary Schools are among those to receive a grant from Horizons Regional Council for environmental and sustainability projects.

Horizons gave out 25 grants after receiving a total of 31 applications for the annual, which aimed to support sustainability projects from Enviroschools in the Horizons Region.

Shannon applied for funding for water tanks at the school while Opiki has plans for a butterfly and moth garden.

Horizons senior environmental educator and Enviroschools regional leader Sarah Williams said the applications had sought a total of $38,000, the most since the fund started in 2016.

“Unfortunately, with only $25,000 available some Enviroschools have missed out this time around,” she said.

“We were pleased to see a wide range of projects seeking support in this round of funding. Similar to last year, rainwater tanks and water conservation have continued to be popular projects, particularly with this year projected to be a dry summer with the El Nino”.

“It has also been great to see a few more unique projects such as Brunswick Schools’ lavender garden for making lavender oil, and Marton Childcare Centre’s leafcutter bee project.”

The Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund, formally the Enviroschools Action Fund, was renamed at the end of 2019 in memory of former Horizons Councillor Pat Kelly, who was an advocate for the programme.

Horizons coordinated the Enviroschools programme, which aimed to influence young people to think and act sustainably. Enviroschools were engaged in a wide range of environmental and sustainability practices such as waste, biodiversity, transport and social justice.

There are 100 Enviroschools in the Horizons catchment, from early childhood education to primary and secondary schools.

The 2023 funding has been awarded to:

· Barnados Early Learning Centre (Palmerston North) – to purchase cloth towels to replace single-use paper towels

· Brunswick School (Whanganui) – to create a lavender garden for oil production

· Bunnythorpe School (Palmerston North) – to purchase netting to protect existing gardens and orchards from birds

· Hiwinui School (Manawatū) – to purchase traps for a predator eradication programme

· Hokowhitu School (Palmerston North) – to create a bespoke composting system

· Longburn School (Palmerston North) – to purchase rainwater tanks

· Mangaweka School (Rangitīkei) – towards bush exploration resources

· Marton Childcare Centre (Rangitīkei) – to purchase a leafcutter bee garden starter kit

· Marton Junction Community Preschool (Rangitīkei) – to provide bus transport for a community planting at Tutaenui Reservoir

· Mataroa School (Rangitīkei) – to create a native plant propagation nursery

· Matiere School (Ruapehu) – purchase gardening tools and plants for a Māra Kai

· Ngakonui Valley School (Ruapehu) – to design and paint new kowhaiwhai style panels at their school entrance reflecting their local cultural and natural history

· Ohakune School (Ruapehu) – to purchase native trees for their school ngahere

· Opiki School (Horowhenua) – create a butterfly and moth garden

· Pahiatua School (Tararua) – to create raised garden beds

· Palmerston North Girls’ High School (Palmerston North) – to purchase a rainwater tank and timer

· Pukeokahu School (Rangitīkei) - to purchase chicken netting for their chicken run

· Ruahine Roslyn Kindergarten (Palmerston North) - towards gardening tools and supplies for their garden

· Shannon School (Horowhenua) – to purchase rainwater tanks

· St Joseph’s School (Manawatū) – to purchase wet weather clothing for their forest schools programme and reserve restoration project

· Tangimoana School (Manawatū) – towards supplies for weather protection for their orchard

· Taoroa School (Rangitīkei) – to purchase fruit trees

· Tawhero School (Whanganui) – towards māra kai garden supplies

· Tui Early Learners (Manawatū) – to purchase worm towers

· Westmere School (Whanganui) – to create signage for native trees in their nature walk.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.