Fun for children at Horowhenua library.

By Samantha Tibbs, children’s learning librarian

If you read last week’s library column or visited Te Takeretanga o kura-hau-pō in recent weeks, you’ll have spotted the new acoustic learning tree and sensory play wall panels. This is a beautiful place to read with children and to engage the senses. Sensory play includes touch, smell, sight, sound, and taste, and also covers movement, balance, and spatial awareness.

It encourages learning through exploration, curiosity, problem-solving, and creativity. Each new experience we have with a different sense builds nerve connections that grow the architecture of our brains. Through sensory play, we build cognitive skills and learn about our world. Amazing!

To celebrate the new sensory space this school holidays, we’ve planned activities that encourage hands-on play through touch, taste, smell, sight, movement, and sound. From scented cloud dough and tasty fruit kebabs to bubble wands, ice painting, and more, there’s something engaging planned for every sense!

Sensory play is a crucial part of childhood, but we’re increasingly realising the benefits and importance of engaging our senses at every age and stage of life. Sensory stimulation can improve cognitive processing, increase concentration, and promote relaxation, mindfulness, and emotional well-being. With our stimulating and diverse collections, what better way to shake up your senses than with a visit to the library?

For an audio delight, if you haven’t already seen the adapted TV series Daisy Jones and the Six, then the audiobook by Taylor Jenkins Reid is a brilliant place to start. One of thousands of free audiobook titles available on the Libby app, the novel was written as a script, and the audio recorded by voice actors.

It mimics a classic interview-style music documentary featuring contradicting ex-band members recounting their rise to fame and their Fleetwood Mac-inspired dramatic collapse. This title is captivating when listened to.

Next, get your taste buds tingling with one of our many inspiring cookbooks. The 5-minute noodle salad lunchbox by Alexander Hart will ignite a taste and texture explosion in your everyday lunches, with 52 quick, easy, and healthy recipes.

Or take your taste buds on a journey across the globe with Bri DiMattina’s Nostrana: Flavours from My Italian Kitchen Garden. Enjoy a feast for the eyes and try reading an adult graphic novel. With our ever-growing collection, it’s tricky to know where to start.

The Saga series by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples blends fantasy and science fiction into the sweeping tale of a young family fighting to find their place on a wild ride through many eye-popping worlds. Not for the faint of heart, however, this series is a librarian favourite.

To keep hands busy over the cooler months and provide some sensory input, we have a wonderful collection of art and craft titles. Conscious Crafts: Knitting offers 20 beginner projects aimed at connecting head, heart, and hands for well-being and mindfulness.

Finally, to engage your sense of smell... I always recommend keeping your nose in a book! Delight your senses with our collections anytime or with the young people in your life these school holidays during entertaining activities inspired by touch, sight, hearing, taste, and even smell! Join the fun between 10am and 12pm daily.





Top 10 books

Latest graphic novels

Juliette: or, the Ghosts Return in the Spring by Camille Jourdy

Air, Book 2: Flying Machine by G Willow Wilson

All Against All by Alex Paknadel

Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller

S.W.O.R.D., Vol. 1 . by Al Ewing

Lore Olympus, Vol. 5. By Rachel Smythe

Tsunami by Ned Wenlock

Buzzing by Samuel Sattin

Basil and Oregano by Melissa Capriglione

Political Power: World Leaders by Michael Frizell





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm

Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday, April 12:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Digital Learning: MyMSD, RealMe & SuperGold, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3 pm





Monday, April 15:

School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Drop-In Session, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm





Tuesday, April 16:

School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm

School Holiday Programme - Dean Yipadee, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11.30am, FREE event

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

School Holiday Programme - Dean Yipadee, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm, FREE event

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm





Wednesday, April 17:

School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Digital Learning: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5





Thursday, April 18:

School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm

Digital Drop-In Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Digital Learning: eLibrary Discovery Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1pm – 3pm