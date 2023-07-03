Getting our of Waitarere Beach Rd and onto SH1 is tricky.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has released an updated design for planned safety improvements on State Highway 1 between Levin and Foxton.

It means installing one roundabout, median as well as side wire barriers, and turnaround bays - as the median barriers will prevent locals from crossing the highway.

Waka Kotahi said work will get under way later this year to improve the safety of SH1 from Levin to Foxton, while at the same time planning takes place for the new highway from Ōtaki to north of Levin.

The agency said that between 2018 and 2022, there were 122 crashes on this stretch of road, which resulted in five people dying and 20 people being seriously injured.

Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery, Rob Partridge, said the plan and design include the installation of a roundabout at the intersection with Waitārere Beach Road, stretches of painted wide centre line, median and roadside barriers, as well as new facilities for turning around.

“The changes we’re planning will significantly improve safety on this route for all road users and provide a vital connection to the new highway from Ōtaki to north of Levin, which, at this stage, is expected to be completed in 2029,” Partridge said.

He said feedback from local iwi and hapū, local government, landowners, emergency services, and local communities on the proposed designs was taken on board in the detailed design.

“The feedback we have received from that consultation has been incredibly valuable. It has helped us to refine the design and ensure it is fit for purpose,” said Partridge.

The safety improvements will be constructed in stages and construction north of the Manawatū River Bridge is expected to begin later this year.

If we want to go to Foxton we must drive several kilometres towards Levin to find the turning back, then drive back. Over a week that is a lot of extra kilometres for locals. John Jones, resident of Newth Rd

Residents on Newth Road are less than impressed with the idea of having to drive several kilometres into the opposite direction they want to go in to find a turnaround bay, then try and wait for a gap in the traffic to go in the right or opposite direction. Farmers and local businesses may have to do that crossing several times a day.

“How about police, fire trucks or ambulance?” John Jones asked. “They will only be able to get to us in a roundabout way. If we want to go to Foxton, we must drive several kilometres towards Levin to find the turning back, then drive back. Over a week that is a lot of extra kilometres for locals.”

Marian Carson, who lives on the corner with SH1, has had many arguments with Waka Kotahi about her driveway that the transport agency wants to move.

“They work off old maps,” Carson said. “I am shaking my head each time to start talking about this. We moved our entry into Newth Rd from State Highway 1 years ago, because it is so dangerous to get in and out on the main highway.” They both reckon each detour adds six kilometres to each journey, each way.

“Median, as well as side barriers, will prevent anyone from passing traffic, such as slow-moving tractors. We all know how impatient motorists are. I can see many more scary situations emerging if this plan goes ahead,” said Jones, a retired farmer.

Median barriers will be installed between Purcell Street in Foxton and the Manawatū River Bridge and then from the bridge (which already has median barriers) going south to Koputaroa Rd.

He also said he finds the decision-making process frustrating as it is split in two: “Part of the highway towards Levin is controlled from Wellington while our part falls under Whanganui, and they do not seem to talk to each other.”

Turning bays will be installed near Purcell Street (on the right hand side of SH1), Oturoa Rd (on the left-hand side), with a roundabout on the turnoff to Waitarare Beach, where a median barrier will also be installed for a few kilometres going north, as well as more side barriers.

The New Zealand Police do not appear to have any issues with the median barriers and turning bays. When asked for comment on the plans, a police spokesperson said: “Police welcome any improvements that will fundamentally improve road safety and reduce the risk of death or serious injury on our roads.”

The Chronicle has approached several businesses based on SH1 as well as the fire service for comments. To date, no one has responded.

A public drop-in session will be hosted at the Poroutawhao Hall later next month (Sunday 23 July between 1pm-3pm). This will be an opportunity for members of the community to come along and speak to the project team about the planned improvements.

