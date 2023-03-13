It's just the second time in history that a Ranfurly Shield match will be held at Levin Domain.

A Ranfurly Shield match will be played at Levin Domain this season - just the second log-of-wood match at the ground in the 131-year history of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union.

The Wellington Rugby Football Union today confirmed Horowhenua-Kapiti and South Canterbury as the two Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship unions to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield during the provincial pre-season.

As holders, the Wellington Lions have agreed put the Ranfurly Shield on the line against Horowhenua-Kāpiti first up, at Levin Domain on July 12.

Horowhenua-Kapiti Rugby Union (HKRU) chief executive officer Corey Kennett said he was thrilled to host a Shield challenge at Levin Domain. The only other time the ground had hosted the Ranfurly Shield was an unforgettable occasion in the union’s history in 1993, when an All Blacks-laden Auckland team drew a massive crowd to the ground.

Kennett was on the side of the scrum for Horowhenua for that match. Although the 80-17 score indicated the gulf between NPC first and third division at the time, nevertheless the match attracted a massive crowd and was an occasion few would forget.

It was an Auckland team that included Eroni Clarke, Grant Fox, Sean Fitzpatrick, Craig Dowd, Olo Brown, Mark Carter, Willie Losē, Va’aiga Tuigamala, Lee Stensness and Waisake Sotutu.

Carlos Spencer sells a dummy to score in the 1993 Ranfurly Shield Challenge against Auckland at Levin Domain.

Future All Black Carlos Spencer, just 17 at the time, was first five-eighth for Horowhenua that day and sold a dummy to Auckland fullback Shane Howarth to score under the posts.

Kennett said this challenge was six months in the planning and he wanted to thank the Wellington Rugby Football Union (WRFU), match-day sponsors Mills-Albert, the Horowhenua-District Council, and ground management firm Recreational Services for helping it happen.

“Horowhenua-Kapiti Rugby Football Union is incredibly thankful to WRFU for granting us a Ranfurly Shield challenge, and the fact that our challenge is being held in Levin is awesome,” he said.

Carlos Spencer in action during the New Zealand Māori match against the British and Irish Lions at Waikato Stadium, 2005. Photo / Herald on Sunday

“The Ranfurly Shield, its history, its mana, and the prestige that it is held in, is still very much alive and strong in Horowhenua-Kāpiti, so the opportunity for our players, management, supporters, and community, to be part of a Ranfurly Shield is fantastic.”

“Our rugby community has fond memories of a challenge we hosted 30 years ago. That was a massive event, and we think this challenge will be even bigger.”

Horowhenua-Kāpiti had previously had 10 Ranfurly Shield challenges, the first and closest scoreline being a 14-3 loss to Taranaki at Hāwera in 1914. The biggest defeat was a 99-6 loss to North Harbour in 2007 at Albany.

Horowhenua combined with Manawatu to form Manawhenua in the 1920s.

The province amalgamated with Manawatū in the 1920s to form Manawhenua, successfully winning the Ranfurly Shield in 1927 and defending it against Wairarapa and Taranaki, before losing to Canterbury later that season.

The grandstand at Levin Domain was full well before kickoff for the Hurricanes' pre-season match against the Crusaders. Photo / RADAR Photography

A Ranfurly Shield challenge was a real coup for local fans, and the third high-profile match to be played at Levin Domain this season after it had already hosted a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match between the Hurricanes and the Crusaders, and a Super Rugby Aupiki match between the Hurricanes Poua and the Chiefs Manawa.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti coach Aleni Feagaiga would now bring together a squad to prepare for the Shield challenge on their home turf. The match would be on a Wednesday afternoon and coincided with the school holidays.

As Meads Cup Champions in 2022, South Canterbury automatically earned themselves a challenge for a second consecutive year and would meet the winner of the Wellington v Horowhenua-Kāpiti game.

Wellington Rugby Football Union chief executive officer Shannon Paku said both pre-season challenges would be worthy occasions for the famous Log o’ Wood.

“It’s fantastic to be taking the Ranfurly Shield to Levin, not only for them to host a Shield challenge, it’s also great to be able to have the opportunity to defend it against our close neighbours,” Paku said.

“If we are successful in defending the Shield against Horowhenua-Kapiti, we know we’ll have a tough task ahead with South Canterbury.”

The Wellington Lions won the Log o’ Wood off Hawke’s Bay late last season, before successfully defending it a week later against Waikato, which saw them lock it away over the summer.

Wellington players celebrate winning the Ranfurly Shield. Photo / Photosport

If the Lions are successful in defending the Shield against Horowhenua-Kāpiti then South Canterbury will make the trip to Wellington for their challenge the following Wednesday (July 19).

Last year South Canterbury gave Hawke’s Bay a run for their money, going down 38-20.

Tim Hyde-Smith, chief executive officer of South Canterbury Rugby, said: “South Canterbury Rugby Union are excited once again to be in the position to challenge for one of New Zealand’s most historical and prestige sporting memorabilia, the Ranfurly Shield.

“The team can’t wait to head to our nation’s capital to take on the Wellington Lions. Interest is already starting to build and along with the players, our coaching and management support staff, life members, board, supporters club, our rugby clubs and schools, our wider community are looking forward to the match.

“It is going to be a wonderful experience and we look forward to being hosted by Wellington Rugby Football Union.”

More details, including kickoff times and ticketing information, will be announced by the Wellington union in the coming months.

HOROWHENUA-KĀPITI RANFURLY SHIELD HISTORY

1914 v Taranaki at Hāwera, lost 3-14

1923 v Hawke’s Bay at Napier, lost 11-38

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Wairarapa at Carterton, won 18-16

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Taranaki at Palmerston North, won 9-3

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Wanganui at Palmerston North, won 25-6

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Canterbury at Palmerston North, lost 6-17

1928 (as Manawhenua v Wairarapa at Carterton, lost 10-31

1929 (as Manawhenua) v Wairarapa at Masterton, lost 16-37

1976 v Manawatū at Palmerston North, lost 16-36

1978 v Manawatū at Palmerston North, lost 14-42

1980 v Auckland at Auckland, lost 3-37

1986 v Auckland at Auckland, lost 17-80

1993 v Auckland at Levin Domain, lost 17-80

2007 v North Harbour at Albany, lost 6-99

2013 v Waikato at Morrinsville, lost 0-85

2015 v Hawke’s Bay at Napier, lost 16-50













- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.