Anne Jakeman and Helen Cole from Muhunoa East Rural Women are working on their Court, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Royal AP&I Show Levin 2024, Home Industries section.

It is only Friday morning and car after car pulls up outside the stadium at Levin AP&I Showground - and soon passengers and their goods pour out in anticipation of setting up stands to advertise a business, or a club/organisation. This is also the morning when those involved in the Home Industries section come in and set up.

An array of artwork, from decorated gumboots to knitwear, cushions and quilts as well as cakes, jams and biscuits are meticulously placed on the appropriate shelf.

Four groups of people or individuals spent the past year assembling 10 products around the theme, A celebration. Veterans in this and multiple winners are the Muhunoa East Rural Women, who have been doing court for 40 years.

They are celebrating the Queen’s Platinum jubilee, complete with Paddington Bear and jam sandwiches. Anne Jakeman and Helen Cole were among its members assembling and arranging the court.

Another court celebrates the coronation of King Charles III and Wendy Morgan chose Mother’s Day High Tea. Mother and daughter -in-law Jill and Jude are celebrating Halloween and they are first-time entrants in the courts.

Home Industries are in the old stadium, directly opposite the Victoria St entrance and will be open to the public from 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

Everything to do with horses is an integral part of the show and showjumping has started already. There are mini horses pulling small carts and quite a few Clydesdales, too. On Saturday there will be many, many more.

Sheep dog trials, showjumping and saddle hunters start at 8am, with sheep judging beginning at 9am when Home Industries, woodchopping, model railway display and the stadium open. The Strongman and woman competition (Saturday only) starts at 10am, when the animal nursery opens its doors. The Grand Parade takes place at 2.30pm.

Among the live entertainment you can find country and western singer Ainslie Allen as well as the BJ Bear Show. Most activities are winding down by 4pm.

Image 1 of 8 : Town and Country Weavers have a few quilts on display. Royal AP&I Show Levin 2024

The Royal Horowhenua Agricultural, Pastoral and Industries Show is held this Wellington Anniversary weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21 at the Levin Showgrounds. Access from Victoria St and Tiro Tiro Rd.

Due to the size of the Royal Show there will be no public parking in the showgrounds.

Daily entry: $15 for adults, $5 for kids under 15, preschoolers are free, families (two adults and three children): $40 each day.

An annual membership is $50 and that gets you entry on both days for three adults and two children, plus a car park on both days.



