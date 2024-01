Prices listed for the Rongotea sale on January 9.

Rongotea Sale Report January 9

Good rain over the Christmas period meant for a positive first sale for 2024 with prices holding despite the drop in the prime cattle schedule, reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

2 year Hereford-Friesian cross steers 568kg made $2.91/kg.

2 year Angus-Hereford cross bulls 425kg made $2.82/kg.

2 year Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 478kg-630kg made $2.72/kg -$2.92/kg and Friesian heifers 401kg made $2.47/kg.

18 month Hereford-Friesian cross steers 339kg-351kg made $3.16/kg-$3.64/kg, Angus-Hereford cross steers 387kg-396kg made $3.10/kg-$3.22/kg and Belgian Blue cross steers 368kg made $3.13/kg. Angus cross steers 271kg made $3.29/kg, Red Poll steers 355kg made $3.07/kg, White Galloway cross steers 330kg-380kg made $2.76/kg-$3.03/kg and Friesian steers 337kg made $2.55/kg.

18 month Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 295kg-320kg made 2.80/kg-$3.04/kg, Angus-Hereford cross heifers 378kg-400kg made $2.89/kg-$2.93/kg, Angus cross heifers 335kg made $2.87/kg and Red Poll heifers 297kg made $3.06/kg. Belgian Blue cross heifers 330kg made $3.12/kg, Speckle Park cross heifers 350kg made $2.71/kg and White Galloway cross heifers 305kg-355kg made $2.33/kg-$2.96/kg.

Yearling Hereford-Friesian cross steers 293kg made $2.45/kg, Angus cross steers 360kg made $3.00/kg and Simmental cross steers 250kg made $3.00/kg.

Weaner Friesian bulls 113kg made $460, Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 114kg-122kg made $530-$560, Angus cross bulls 140kg-221kg made $460-$600 and White Galloway cross bulls 138kg made $510.

White Galloway cross heifers 180kg made $550.

Boner Friesian cows 541kg made $1.76/kg