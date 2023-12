Rongotea stock sale weekly report

The grass market continues to outshine the prime market, as reported from the Rongotea stock sale this week

Rongotea sale report — December 12

The grass market continued to outshine the prime market with good demand across all classes at the Rongotea sale this week, as reported by Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross steers 468kg made $3.12/kg, Angus cross steers 418-473 kg made $2.98-$3.02/kg, and Belted Galloway cross steers 394kg made $2.89/kg.

2-year Friesian bulls 516-645kg made $3.09-$3.16/kg, Devon cross bulls 600kg made $3.02/kg, and Galloway cross bulls 545kg made $2.61/kg.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 385-491kg made $2.70-$2.82/kg, Angus cross heifers 389kg made $2.44/kg, Ayrshire cross heifers 460kg made $2.52/kg, and Belted Galloway cross heifers 390kg made $2.33/kg.

Yearling Hereford-Friesian cross steers 265-384kg made $2.84-$3.39/kg, Angus cross steers 325kg made $2.80/kg, and Speckle Park cross steers 215kg made $3.12/kg.

Yearling Angus cross bulls 238-283 kg made $2.95-$3.09/kg.

Yearling Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 267-347kg made $2.85-$3.20/kg, Angus cross heifers 225-337kg made $2.53-$3.50/kg, Speckle Park cross heifers 250kg-270kg made $2.93-$3.24/kg, and Friesian heifers 273-295kg made $2.05-$2.41/kg.

Boner Hereford-Friesian cross cows 588kg made $1.95/kg and cross-bred cows 520kg made $1.75/kg.

— NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd

