Roadworks ramp up in Manawatū-Whanganui as summer nears

Roadworks are happening throughout the summer, including in Horowhenua. Photo / Andrew Warner

As summer gets closer, and the weather warms up, so too does maintenance activity on the region’s roads.

Motorists travelling around Manawatū-Whanganui over the coming months can expect an increase in roadworks on state highways, and should take care when travelling through construction sites.

Almost 100 lane kilometres of the state highway network in Manawatū-Whanganui are scheduled for renewal during the 2023/24 maintenance season.

Summer maintenance is already under way in the region, and crews have been busy in the lead up to Christmas with some road maintenance works already completed on State Highway 1 near Hunterville and Marton. A road rebuild north of Taihape has also just finished following seven weeks of night-time works, with just guardrail installation left to complete.

Resurfacing is under way on SH3 near Dudding Lake and work to resurface a section of SH3 near Makirikiri Stream Bridge, Turakina is planned for early next year. This work will see a full rebuild of a section of the state highway currently in need of replacing.

Next month, motorists can expect to see a flurry of activity and road closures on SH1 in Levin as a result of a number of road maintenance sites planned for the area. Night-time asphalt resurfacing works are now complete at the SH1/Queen Street intersection, with just some traffic light timer checks to be carried out.

Crews have moved to the SH1/Hokio Beach Rd intersection to complete night-time resurfacing works there, and then will complete resurfacing works on SH1/Oxford St before Christmas.

These works include a number of road closures and detours, and motorists are advised to keep up to date with our interactive Journey Planner, which has live updates of roadwork, road conditions and any traffic warnings in place.

Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki system manager Liesl Dawson says this is always a busy time of year for our roading crews and contractors.

“It’s important road resurfacing works are carried out during warm, dry weather, that’s why people often see an increase in roadwork activity in the summer months.

“We’re aware of the disruption the work causes on the roads and while we do what we can to minimise it, we don’t take for granted people’s support – it really makes our work easier,” says Ms Dawson.

“While you’re passing through sites, give road workers a friendly wave – please respect the crews out there and drive carefully when passing through sites.

“The last thing we want for them is to cop abuse, or be injured or worse, while they’re doing their work to repair the road and to keep you safe.”

As well as road renewals, travellers this summer can expect to continue to see safety improvement work being carried out on our state highway network, such as new line marking and signage, the continuing construction of the new roundabout on SH1/3 outside RNZAF Base Ohakea, and stretches of flexible median, side barrier, painted wide centrelines and three turnaround bays between Ōtaki and Ōhau. These safety improvements aim to make our roads safer for all road users.

Snapshot of upcoming maintenance works:

SH1 – Hokio Beach Rd: Night-time asphalting works are taking place from November 19-November 23, between 6pm-6am. Stop/ Go will be in place at night on SH1 with delays likely.

SH1 – Oxford St: Crews will be working on maintenance of the underlying road structure from November 23 –December 5. A one-way closure will be in place for southbound traffic, with a detour via Bath St/Cambridge Street to Liverpool Rail Crossing, from 6pm-6am. The road will remain open for northbound traffic.

SH2 - Mangatewainui Bridge: Routine maintenance, inspection and testing is planned from November 28-29 between 8am – 5pm. Stop/Go will be in place, with five to10 minute delays expected.

SH4 Upokongaro: Pre-seal repairs are planned from November 20–November 24 between 9am–3pm, with Stop/Go in place. Delays of 5 minutes are expected.