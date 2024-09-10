The cast of Hype Theatre's production of Spongebob The Musical.

Hype Theatre’s The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition was reviewed by Bernard and Lynne Long. They are well known to theatre audiences in both Wellington and Horowhenua having spent many years on stage in a range of productions and plays.

OPINION

What a glorious production this is. We like to look past the leads at the supporting roles and the chorus and everyone was working – all the time. This created a continual energy you would expect to see in a professional production. Congratulations to Linda Buckley and Amber Rollinson for bringing this show to us.

Myah Snow as SpongeBob SquarePants reflected the oddity of this character superbly and Isabella Zoie as Sandy Cheeks was a star in character throughout as the positive smiling “can-do” sidekick.

There were plenty of moral lessons throughout – the threat of climate change, community resilience, the evil of preoccupation with wealth and a good old fashioned bad guy. Xavier Sole as Sheridan J Plankton projected just enough evil to be convincing while being suitably dim at the same time. And Amber Rollinson as Pearl Krabs, the girl ignored by her avaricious father was on her top game as usual.