Elessia Andrews, 9, from Ohau School, with Almond at the Horowhenua Agricultural Club finals.

Not even a worldwide pandemic or biosecurity scare could hold down a time-honoured agricultural event in Levin for long.

The Horowhenua Agricultural Cup was back last week, having weathered a tough couple of years due to mycoplasma bovis initially, and then challenges brought about by Covid-19 restrictions.

It had been three years since full crowds could attend the finals, ensuring a throng of supporters this time around and good-sized fields of calves, lambs and goats.

There were nine rural schools from Te Horo to Opiki and Tokomaru entered, each holding its own preliminary competitions prior to the finals.

Grayson Parlato, 9, from Opiki Primary School, with his entry Jaffa. They received a Very Highly Commended ribbon.

Club committee member Carol Christensen said it was great to see the animals and crowds return, over and above the one-parent-per-child rule, as was the case last year, while there were no calves the year before.

“It was nice to have it back to normal, to be able to watch without restricted numbers and to have the calves and lambs together. It’s been a tough couple of years,” she said.

“We were a bit worried that the calves might not come back, and it’s great to see kids still dedicated and passionate.”

Christensen said the awards had been running at the Levin Showgrounds since 1930. Some of the entrants could see the names of their great-grandparents etched on some of the cups.

Alexis McLeod, 7, from Koputaroa School, with her lamb Bella.

She said raising an animal and entering competition taught young children valuable lessons in animal husbandry, and with some calves or lambs born as early as June, they were kept well and manicured for many months.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s raining or what, you still have to go out and feed your calf or your lamb. It’s that care and rearing of an animal where they learn so much – you have to look after them,” she said.

Meanwhile, the schools were competing in agriculture too, with garden judging underway, and results to hand next week.

The quinella in the senior calf dairy section - Fletcher Ryder, 12, with Milly, and Matilda Easton, 10, with Daisy.

Results of Horowhenua Boys and Girls Agriculture Club

Group Final Judging Day – Friday, November 18

CALF SECTION

Judges: Senior Calf – Rodney Hudson. Intermediate Calf – Trevor Latimer. Junior Calf – Brian Phillips.

Stewards: Senior calf – Mike Candy, Corey Prouting. Intermediate Calf – Kyle Blenkhorn, Philip Ingram. Junior calf – Clive McLaughlin.

Announcer: Heather Haines.

Hon Vet: Levin and Horowhenua Veterinary Centre.

Club patron Jean Pedley presents Flynn Treleavan with the ribbon for best senior lamb.

Senior Ringcraft: 1 Cohen Parlato (Opiki). 2 Ashlea Watson (Ōhau). 3 Frankie Hapeta-Colling (Ōhau). VHC: Matilda Easton (Poroutawawhao). HC: Natalia Claridge (Ōpiki).

Senior Care and Rearing: 1 Matilda Easton (Poroutawhao). 2 Frankie Hapeta Colling (Ōhau). 3 Fletcher Rider (Opiki). VHC: Cohen Parlato. HC: Natalia Claridge (Opiki).

Senior Dairy Type: 1 Fletcher Rider (Opiki). 2 Matilda Easton (Poroutawhao). 3 Paige Kernohan (Koputaroa). VHC: Ashlea Watson (Ōhau). HC: Frankie Hapeta-Colling (Ōhau).

Intermediate Ringcraft: 1 Luka Claridge (Opiki). 2 Conrad Legg (Opiki). 3 Braxton Rider (Opiki). VHC: Ava Hapeta-Colling (Ōhau). HC: Georgia Adlam (Opiki).

Intermediate Care and Rearing: 1 Blake Unsworth (Opiki). 2 Ava Hapeta-Colling (Ōhau). 3 Conrad Legg (Opiki). VHC: Charlee Williams (Opiki). HC: Azaelia Hercoe (Tokomaru).

Ava Hapeta-Colling, from Ohau School, with Gingerbread who won several ribbons.

Intermediate Dairy Type: 1 Ava Hapeta-Colling (Ōhau). 2 Charlee Williams (Opiki). 3 Ella Simonsen (Koputaroa. VHC: Blake Unsworth (Opiki). HC: Conrad Legg (Opiki).

Junior Ringcraft: 1 Jackson Legg (Opiki). 2 Troy Seymour (Opiki). 3 Levi Simpson (Porotawahao). VHC: MacKenzie Hutton-Reardon (Koputaroa). HC: Alliet Rider (Opiki).

Junior Care and Rearing: 1 MacKenzie Hutton-Reardon (Koputaroa). 2 Jackson Legg (Opiki). 3 Kaylee Unsworth (Opiki). VHC: Alliet Ryder (Opiki). HC: Mya Nickalls (Opiki).

Junior Diary Type: 1 Jackson Legg (Opiki). 2 MacKenzie Hutton-Reardon (Koputaroa). 3 Laura Burnell (Ohau). VHC: Levin Simpson (Poroutawhao). HC: Mya Nickalls (Opiki).

Champion Ringcraft - David Aitchison Memorial Cup and Ribbons: Cohen Parlato (Opiki). Rider Cup (Reserve Champion): Jackson Legg (Opiki).

Judge Diana Timms inspects Evie, who belongs to Poroutawhao School student Tahlia Parata, 12.

Champion Calf – Mr and Mrs K Shaw Memorial Cup/ Kevin Morgan Memorial Ribbon: Blake Unsworth (Opiki). Tui Trading Cup – reserve champion: Ava Hapeta-Colling (Ōhau). Champion Dairy Type – Gordon Hill Trophy: Jackson Legg (Ōpiki). Reserve: Ava Hapeta-Colling (Ōhau).

Yearling – Care and Rearing and Dairy Type – Ivan Holder Memorial Cup and Horowhenua Boys and Girls AG Club Trophy: Alphie Candy-Mason (Tokomaru). Reserve: Georgia Adlam (Opiki).

BEEF SECTION

Open top Senior and Junior beef calves including bulls and dairy beef

1 (AFFCO CUP)Troy Seymour (Opiki). 2 (Adlam Family Cup) Grayson Parlato (Opiki). 3 Cohan Parlato (Opiki). VHC: Georgia Adlam (Opiki). HC: Brody Smythe (Ōhau).

Best Presented Group-Club Shield: Ōhau (Ava Hapeta-Colling, Frankie Haptea-Colling, Ashlea Watson. 2 Opiki A (Fletcher Rider, Braxton Rider, Alliet Rider). 3 Opiki B (Luka Claridge, Blake Unsworth, Kaylee Unsworth). 4 Koputaroa (MacKenzie Hutton-Reardon, Ella Simonsen, Paige Kernohan).

The annual Horowhenua Agricultural Club finals drew a large crowd to watch the lambs, calves and kids on show.

LAMB SECTION

Senior

Judge: Diana Timms. Steward: Tim Mansell, Hannah Bradbury, Anita Lancaster. Announcer: Heather Haines. Hon Vet: Levin and Horowhenua Veterinary Centre.

Senior Lamb – Best Pet Lamb: 1 Flynn Treleavan (Opiki). 2 Monique Herbert (Koputaroa). 3 Steph Watson (Waitohu). VHC: Tahlia Parata (Poroutawhao). HC: Kyra Walsh (Ōhau).

Senior Care and Rearing (Tararua Cup): 1 Kyra Walsh (Ōhau). 2 Flynn Treleavan (Opiki). 3 Tahlia Parata (Poroutawhao). VHC: Steph Watson (Waitohu). HC: Lexi Shaw (Tokomaru).

Laura Burnell, 6, from Ohau School, pictured with her calf Buttercup.

Junior

Judge: Mark Rolston. Stewards: Rob Gaskin, Will Gaskin. Announcer: Heather Haines. Hon. Vet: Levin and Horowhenua Vet Centre.

Best Pet Lamb: 1 Emily Bradbury (Koputaroa). 2 Lucy Knight (Koputaroa). 3 Archie Murray (Te Horo). VHC: Oakley Beaumont. HC: Madison Renner (Ōhau).

Care and Rearing - Ringawhati Cup: 1 Angus Easton (Poroutawhao). 2 Emily Bradbury ((Koputaroa). 3 Lucy Knight (Koputaroa). VHC: Conrad Williams (Ōhau). HC: Millar Adlam (Ōpiki).

Champion Lamb and Reserve Champion - Levin Sheep Farmers Cups (selected from first place in senior and junior): Champion: Emily Bradbury (Koputaroa). Reserve: Flynn Treleaven (Opiki).

KID SECTION

Judge: Carol Christensen. Announcer: Heather Haines. Vet: Levin and Horowhenua Vet Centre.

Best Kid: 1 Connor Trevethick (Koputaraoa).

Care and Rearing: 1 Connor Trevethick (Kop).

Senior

Champion Kid - Gebbie Cup: 1 Kayla Trevethick.

Best Care and Rearing - Squire Sheild: 1 Kayla Trevethick.

