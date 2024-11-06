Instead, her speech focused on praise for both her family and their support, and all of the elected members she had worked alongside of over the past 12 years.

“I think things are in good hands.”

She said she was proud of her time on council, with some highlights having been the completion of the Levin splash pad which formally opened in December 2022 and securing funding to address pollution in Lake Horowhenua from urban stormwater.

Her colleagues would face more big decisions over the next few years, she said, including around three waters and Waikawa Beach access.

Mayor Bernie Wanden, who joined the council a term after Tukapua, said it had been a privilege to watch Tukapua’s growth as a councillor over the years.

He said Tukapua had always been very strong in her convictions, and her voice, and contributions, would be missed.

“We will miss you. You have left quite a legacy for this community.”

She had made history, he said, in having had two children during her time on council, bringing her babies into chambers at times.

“Which was a real delight, and changed the perspective of the whole table.”

Four other council members also spoke on Tukapua’s time on council – deputy mayor David Allan, fellow Levin ward councillor Sam Jennings, Māori Ward councillor Justin Tamihana, and Ross Brannigan.

“Your legacy is a great one, and your impact on the community is a lasting one,” Brannigan said.

Piri-Hira Tukapua's last council meeting was on October 30.

Tukapua was presented with a stained glass picture of the pine forest at Waitārere Beach, along with a small kowhai tree for her to plant.

In Tukapua’s time on council, she served as chairwoman for the community funding and recognition committee and was a member of key groups such as the district plan steering group, hearings and regulatory committee, chief executive employment and performance committee, risk and assurance committee, destination management steering group and the Levin Town Centre transformation steering group.

A press release after the meeting acknowledged Tukapua’s service.

“Her service and leadership in these areas helped guide important projects and initiatives for Horowhenua,” Wanden said in the press release.

“Across all her roles, Tukapua remained focused on delivering meaningful outcomes for Levin and the wider Horowhenua district. Her commitment to incorporating a te ao Māori perspective into council decision-making has made Tukapua invaluable, and has assisted in ensuring that the iwi Māori voice was well represented and most definitely heard.”

Outside of her council work, Tukapua has deep roots in the Horowhenua district, and she was closely connected to her heritage and community, he said.

“As Piri-Hira steps down, her legacy is one of dedication and service. Her fellow councillors and the community alike will miss her presence and commitment to the people of the Horowhenua, and we wish her well with her future endeavours.”