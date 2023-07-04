Horowhenua-Kāpiti captain Ryan Shelford. Photo / Dave Lintott Photography

Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby player Ryan Shelford is expected to be named captain of the team preparing for a Ranfurly Shield challenge against Wellington.

The veteran lock has flirted with retirement before, but has always been coaxed back to the fray - and so it is the case once more. The opportunity to play a Ranfurly Shield match at the Levin Domain was enough to see him head back unto the breach.

Shelford, 36, will get the nod as captain of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti team to play Wellington for the Ranfurly Shield at Levin Domain on Wednesday afternoon, July 12.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti coach Aleni Feagaiga will assemble a relatively young 31-man squad for a training session tonight and will have more sessions leading into the Shield challenge.

The squad is full of debutants - no less than 13 uncapped players - to face the might of a Wellington team that are the reigning New Zealand provincial champions.

Shannon lock Dallas Wiki has been named in the forward pack.

But with new faces comes excitement. Rahui players Jake Quin, Jonathan Fuinmaono, Liam Tooman, Teraiti Donaghym, Regan Verney and Tamakapua Cook have all been rewarded for an unbeaten club season and are poised to debut.

The other newcomers in the squad are Mikaere Harvey, Tutangiora Mafi (Foxton), Poleka Itielu (COB), Stephen Burnell, Treden Winterburn, Deejay Hemopo (Shannon), Malakai Masoe (Levin Wanderers) and Siosiua Fotu (Waikanae).

The experience will come from the likes of Shelford, Aaron Lahmert, David McErlean in the forwards and Himiona Henare, Leon Ellison and Willie Paia’aua in the backline.

Connor Paki in action for his Foxton club.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Ranfurly Shield squad (kickoff 2:05pm)

Forwards

Aaron Lahmert - Waikanae, Callum Watts - Pointer - Paraparaumu, Dallas Wiki - Shannon, David McErlean - Foxton, *Jake Quin - Rahui, *Jonathan Fuimaono - Rahui, Kale Eriksson - Foxton, Kolinio Koto - Waikanae, *Liam Tooman - Rahui, *Mikaere Harvey - Foxton, *Poleka Itielu - Levin COB, Ryan Shelford - Paraparaumu, Slade Salton - Shannon, *Stephen Burnell - Shannon, *Teraiti Donaghy - Rahui, *Treden Winterburn - Shannon, *Tutangiora Mafi - Foxton.

Backs

Connor Paki - Foxton, *Deejay Hemopo - Shannon, Hamish Buick - Rahui, Himiona Henare - Levin COB, Jack Tatu-Robertsson - Rahui, Josh Rauhihi - Shannon, Leon Ellison - Rahui, *Malaki Masoe - Levin Wanderers, Morehu Connor-Phillips - Rahui, *Regan Verney - Rahui, Sean Pape - Shannon, *Siosiua Fotu - Waikanae, *Tamakapua Cook - Rahui, Willie Paia’aua - Levin COB.

*Uncapped player