Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Rahui teams dominant to earn home semifinals

Paul Williams
By
3 mins to read
Defending champions Rahui will meet Shannon again in a Ramsbotham Cup semifinal.

Rahui rugby club teams are leading the way in the senior grades and have finished top qualifiers of their respective competitions, earning home semifinals this weekend.

The Rahui club’s premier team were reigning champions and have not tasted defeat in their last 26 games. The last time they lost was a 2022 competition semifinal to Shannon - the team they meet tomorrow - and won’t want a repeat of two years ago.

The form book shows Rahui have been the form team all season and are hugely impressive, scoring 662 points for, 151 points against, and gaining a bonus point in each game for scoring four or more tries.

There have been some impressive individual statistics, too, with kicker Alizay Roach scoring 165 points so far this season. Last season Roach scored an incredible 239 points for the year coming from 12 tries, 52 conversions and 25 penalties - a club record.

Alizay Roach. Photo / Frank Neil
Roach has managed to score 487 points in six seasons in the premier side, although for two of those seasons he wasn’t the kicker. Jack Tatu-Robertsson (305 points) was.

Former representative first five-eighth Dion Nepia holds the Rahui points scoring record with 646 points in eight seasons playing for the senior club team.

Rahui players are also leading the competition try scorer stakes with 2023 Heartland Player of the Year Leighton Ralph having scored 11 tries, followed by teammates Kapu Broughton-Winterburn and Morehu-Connor Phillips who have both scored 10 tries this season.

Leighton Ralph. Photo / Frank Neil
Tomorrow’s semifinal will mark the 50th time that brothers Morehu and Paora Connor-Phillips have played together for Rahui in the competition.

The club’s senior reserve team also topped their competition winning 10 of their 12 games this season, showing 573 points for and 187 points against.

It points for a big day at Ōtaki Domain, with the reserve grade team hosting Foxton in their semifinal.

Top Point Scorers this season

Alizay Roach (Rahui) – 165 points, Arana Murphy (Foxton) – 119 points, Cameron Bond (Waikanae) – 81 points, Sean Pape (Shannon) – 78 points, Malaki Masoe (Wanderers) – 63 points.

Top Try Scorers this season

Leighton Ralph (Rahui) – 11 tries, Morehu Connor-Phillips (Rahui) – 10 tries, Kapumanawawhiti Broughton Winterburn (Rahui) – 10 tries, Sean Pape (Shannon) – 9 tries, Gavin Levave (COB) – 9 tries, Joel Winterburn (Rahui) – 9 tries.

SEMIFINALS

Ramsbotham Cup: Rahui v Shannon at Ōtaki Domain, 2.45pm. Foxton v College Old Boys, Easton Park, 2.45pm

Bill Muir Cup: Rahui v Foxton at Ōtaki Domain, 1pm. Athletic v College Old Boys at Playford Park, 1pm.

