Rahui teams dominant to earn home semifinals

Defending champions Rahui will meet Shannon again in a Ramsbotham Cup semifinal.

Rahui rugby club teams are leading the way in the senior grades and have finished top qualifiers of their respective competitions, earning home semifinals this weekend.

The Rahui club’s premier team were reigning champions and have not tasted defeat in their last 26 games. The last time they lost was a 2022 competition semifinal to Shannon - the team they meet tomorrow - and won’t want a repeat of two years ago.

The form book shows Rahui have been the form team all season and are hugely impressive, scoring 662 points for, 151 points against, and gaining a bonus point in each game for scoring four or more tries.

There have been some impressive individual statistics, too, with kicker Alizay Roach scoring 165 points so far this season. Last season Roach scored an incredible 239 points for the year coming from 12 tries, 52 conversions and 25 penalties - a club record.