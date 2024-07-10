Rahui rewarded with 10 players named in Horowhenua-Kāpiti squad

Horowhenua-Kāpiti halfback Leon Ellison leads the haka before kick-off for the Ranfurly Shield match against Wellington at Levin Domain.

Rahui have been rewarded for their impressive rugby with no fewer than 10 players from the club named in the 2024 Horowhenua-Kāpiti Heartland rugby squad this week.

Foxton has six players, Levin College Old Boys has 4, Shannon 2 and Wanderers, Paraparaumu and Waikanae all have one player each in the squad.

There were three import players and one player of origin to be picked for the squad to complement the homegrown talent.

Fullback Esi Komosava comes from the Paremata-Plimmerton club, prop Vili Tauofaga and No 8 Mika Alaifatu play for Hutt Old Boys-Marist, while loose forward Jake Sturmey is a former Rahui local who has been playing in Tauranga.

Coach Aleni Feagaiga said those players had been carefully selected and were hugely excited to join the province and wear the red, white and blue colours of Horowhenua-Kāpiti.