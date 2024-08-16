The North Island RC Truckers Club is returning this year, bringing its fleet of trucks and heavy machinery. Club member Gregg Adams said members from Whanganui, Wellington, Hawkes Bay and Taupō are attending.

“I come from Whanganui myself. We went to the first RC spectacular they did and we had a lot of fun. It allows us to play with our toys and for people to see something new and different.”

The club will set up a basketball court-sized miniature town.

“We run one-fourteenth-size radio-controlled trucks and heavy machinery. In our set up area, we’ll show the excavators picking up and putting down some items and the trucks driving across the bridge and so on. It’ll be fit with about 8m of roading and other things as well.”

New to the event is Horowhenua RC Speedway, which will bring along its one-tenth-sized stockcars and streetstocks.

Club member Declan Rowe said the club had exhibited at the school’s gala day, but they’re looking forward to showing off their toys at the Taitoko School RC Spectacular.

“We’ll be running some teams racing and some demonstration events. When Peter contacted me, it seemed like a no-brainer to come along. We’re happy to help our local school.”

Members from Horowhenua RC Speedway will bring their stockcars and streetstocks to the event.

La Roche said with the event scheduled on Father’s Day, it was the perfect family-friendly day out.

“Kids can bring their dad or grandad along to see something cool and different. There’ll be something everyone will enjoy. I believe Horowhenua RC Speedway are bringing along some life-sized stockcars for the kids to see up close.”

He said they are also be running a Father’s Day spot prize, with each child that comes to the event able to register their dad or grandad to win.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community for supporting us.”

There’s an opportunity for everyone to win, he said, with various raffles and prizes up for grabs.

“We’ve had wonderful support from local businesses donating prizes to us. We appreciate the help.”

With a family pass only costing $15, La Roche said the event is an affordable day out.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Details:

What: Taitoko School RC Spectacular

When: Father’s Day: Sunday, September 1, 9.30am-3.30pm

Where: Horowhenua Events Centre, 33 Victoria St, Levin

Cost: $5 per person or $15 family pass (two adults and up to four children)

Other: Food and drink available to buy. Cash only event











