Opawa Jack powers clear under Lily Sutherland to win the Uzabus Handicap (1600m) at Ōtaki on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

Apprentice rider Lily Sutherland followed her pre-race instructions perfectly to land rugged 4-year-old Opawa Jack an impressive winner of the Open 1600m event on the card at Ōtaki on Saturday.

The Chrissy Bambry-prepared galloper had won three of his six starts in his campaign and came into the event off the back of a win over the same distance at Whanganui earlier in the month.

Sutherland and Bambry had walked the track before the first race and hatched a plan to have her guide the son of War Decree wider in the home straight to capitalise on potentially firmer footing than was available against the inside rail. Sutherland followed instructions to perfection as she set up a muddling pace on the $3.10 race favourite and angled to the outside fence rounding the home bend.

Eventual runner-up Sacred Pearl followed her out there and the pair settled down to a decent tussle, with Opawa Jack maintaining a strong gallop to land the major prize in the contest.

Palmerston North-based Bambry was thrilled with the victory for a horse she believes has plenty more in store for him.