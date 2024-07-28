Advertisement
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Racing: Opawa Jack wins the Uzabus Handicap (1600m) at Ōtaki

Horowhenua Chronicle
3 mins to read
Opawa Jack powers clear under Lily Sutherland to win the Uzabus Handicap (1600m) at Ōtaki on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

Apprentice rider Lily Sutherland followed her pre-race instructions perfectly to land rugged 4-year-old Opawa Jack an impressive winner of the Open 1600m event on the card at Ōtaki on Saturday.

The Chrissy Bambry-prepared galloper had won three of his six starts in his campaign and came into the event off the back of a win over the same distance at Whanganui earlier in the month.

Sutherland and Bambry had walked the track before the first race and hatched a plan to have her guide the son of War Decree wider in the home straight to capitalise on potentially firmer footing than was available against the inside rail. Sutherland followed instructions to perfection as she set up a muddling pace on the $3.10 race favourite and angled to the outside fence rounding the home bend.

Eventual runner-up Sacred Pearl followed her out there and the pair settled down to a decent tussle, with Opawa Jack maintaining a strong gallop to land the major prize in the contest.

Palmerston North-based Bambry was thrilled with the victory for a horse she believes has plenty more in store for him.

“I didn’t know if there was a heap of speed in the race, but Lily knows him well and we walked the track this morning looking for the best ground and that’s exactly where she went,” Bambry said.

“He still has a lot of maturing to do, but he has come on heaps in this prep and he’s a good one.”

Sutherland gave plenty of praise to her mount, who she believes will be even more potent on a firmer surface.

“He just bowls along at his own speed in front and he was going good enough to come out [wide]. He doesn’t like a wet track, but is just going so well at the moment and I just tried to get as far out as I could for better ground as it’s pretty wet today.”

Sutherland is in a decent fight for the National Apprentice Jockey premiership title with Niranjan Parmar as they go toe to toe with only two race days in the season to go.

Tied at the start of the day on 50 wins apiece, the victory aboard Opawa Jack put Sutherland in front early in the day with racing left to come at Waverley the next day and Tauranga on Wednesday.

Bred by southern racing legend Brian Anderton and his late wife Lorraine, Opawa Jack is out of the Nom Du Jeu mare Serve De Aunt and has now won six of his 23 career starts.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

