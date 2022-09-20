Awapuni horse trainer Gary Vile, pictured with jockey Chris Dell. Photo: Race Images/Peter Rubery.

An attempt to evict an established New Zealand racehorse trainer from leased stables at Awapuni Racecourse is now going to the High Court.

Gary Vile has been issued with proceedings from lawyers acting on behalf of his landlord RACE, who have sought to have Vile's lease agreement terminated.

RACE is the trading name for an entity of Manawatū, Marton, Feilding, Rangitikei, and Wellington Racing clubs.

Vile was disputing the non-renewal of his lease. A date for the High Court hearing has been set for November 2 in Wellington.

There had been several attempts by those advocating for Vile to have RACE agree to mediation, in an effort to resolve the dispute outside of court, to no avail.

New Zealand Trainers Association, in advocating for Vile, had approached Minister for Racing Kieran McAnulty to help facilitate a resolution between the two parties.

McAnulty declined to intervene. In a letter to NZ Trainers Association, he said the Racing Industry Act prevented him from intervening in commercial disputes.

"It would therefore be inappropriate for myself or the Racing Integrity Board to become involved in this matter. However I remain hopeful of a resolution being reached," he said in a letter of response.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) had also refused to intervene or comment when approached previously.

The stables adjacent to the Awapuni Racecourse were purpose-built by RACE for Vile in 2008, and he had rented the barn since.

In the meantime, Vile is continuing to occupy the stables, pay rent, and train a team of 25 horses at Awapuni.