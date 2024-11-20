Hunter: Blessed, there were so many worthy people for the position so for them to choose me meant they saw the potential that I also see in myself.

Keiarliya: Was a complete surprise to me and it left me speechless the whole night.

Walter: I’m very grateful for the roles I have been given. Before walking on stage, I was a bit nervous, but after hearing my roles and walking the stage with my executive badge I felt confident and relieved. I was very happy and excited to hear that I got two roles, also receiving a role in the PB4L/Positive Behavior for Learning initiative. It’s good to support and be there for Hunter when he is busy, out of school or needed elsewhere. I also hold the PB4L role which is not surprising. I think this role suits me well. I know I can be a good positive role model for our school, and mainly our newer students.

Waipoehu College 2025 head girl Darcey Isaacs.

Why did you want to become a head student?

Darcey: It has been a long-term goal of mine since I started at Waiopehu in 2021. My leadership skills have developed since being a part of the junior executive team from year 9 to year 11, and I wanted to bring my leadership skills to the team.

Hunter: I realised how much I had to offer and with my sister coming next year, I wanted to be a positive influence not just for her, but all the students.

Keiarliya: I wanted to prove to myself and others that I am capable of such a responsibility.

Walter: I had very supportive and convincing friends and staff members who gave me the encouragement and confidence to give it a go.

Waipoehu College 2025 head boy Hunter Pakau.

What subjects are you taking next year?

Darcey: English, statistics, history, health, geography and scholarship English.

Hunter: Maths, English, accounting, business and physical education.

Keiarliya: English, statistics, physical education, business and history.

Walter: Science, English, maths, physical education and history.

Waipoehu College 2025 deputy head girl Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson.

Do you have plans for the future yet? If so, what are they?

Darcey: I plan to attend Victoria or Massey university to complete a psychology degree to start my pathway to becoming a clinical psychologist.

Hunter: My long-term plan is to own my own business.

Keiarliya: My plan is to study commerce at Auckland University to become an accountant.

Walter: Something I would be interested in doing in the future would be something in the medical field or training to be a pilot.

Waipoehu College 2025 deputy head boy Walter Taisia.

What advice do you have for your fellow students?

Darcey: Always push yourself to be the best version of yourself and put yourself in situations that are out of your comfort zone to help you grow as a person.

Hunter: Next year, don’t only focus on you, focus on you in 10 years as well. If we do the hard yards now, there’ll be less of that later.

Keiarliya: Give everything a go, many great opportunities go to waste because of hesitation.

Walter: Advice I would give to my fellow students is to just believe in your abilities. You may face obstacles but remember that perseverance is key to overcoming challenges.