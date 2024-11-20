The Waiopehu College head students with principal Guy Reichenbach at the Armistice Day commemoration in Levin, from left: head of arts Myah Snow, deputy head girl Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson, head girl Darcey Isaacs, head boy Hunter Pakau, deputy head boy Walter Taisia and head of sports Megan Armstrong.
The head students of Waipoehu College for 2025 have been announced.
The head girl is Darcey Isaacs and the head boy is Hunter Pakau. Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson and Walter Taisia will support the two as the deputy head students .
Reporter Alyssa Smith caught up with the four students to discuss how they’re feeling about the year ahead.
How did you feel when you were announced as a head student?
Darcey: I was shocked because there were many talented students going for the same position, but very proud of myself.
Hunter: Blessed, there were so many worthy people for the position so for them to choose me meant they saw the potential that I also see in myself.
Keiarliya: Was a complete surprise to me and it left me speechless the whole night.
Walter: I’m very grateful for the roles I have been given. Before walking on stage, I was a bit nervous, but after hearing my roles and walking the stage with my executive badge I felt confident and relieved. I was very happy and excited to hear that I got two roles, also receiving a role in the PB4L/Positive Behavior for Learning initiative. It’s good to support and be there for Hunter when he is busy, out of school or needed elsewhere. I also hold the PB4L role which is not surprising. I think this role suits me well. I know I can be a good positive role model for our school, and mainly our newer students.
Darcey: It has been a long-term goal of mine since I started at Waiopehu in 2021. My leadership skills have developed since being a part of the junior executive team from year 9 to year 11, and I wanted to bring my leadership skills to the team.
Hunter: I realised how much I had to offer and with my sister coming next year, I wanted to be a positive influence not just for her, but all the students.
Keiarliya: I wanted to prove to myself and others that I am capable of such a responsibility.
Walter: I had very supportive and convincing friends and staff members who gave me the encouragement and confidence to give it a go.
What subjects are you taking next year?
Darcey: English, statistics, history, health, geography and scholarship English.
Hunter: Maths, English, accounting, business and physical education.
Keiarliya: English, statistics, physical education, business and history.
Walter: Science, English, maths, physical education and history.