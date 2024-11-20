Advertisement
Q+A: Waiopehu College’s 2025 head students looking forward to leading the school

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
4 mins to read
The Waiopehu College head students with principal Guy Reichenbach at the Armistice Day commemoration in Levin, from left: head of arts Myah Snow, deputy head girl Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson, head girl Darcey Isaacs, head boy Hunter Pakau, deputy head boy Walter Taisia and head of sports Megan Armstrong.

The Waiopehu College head students with principal Guy Reichenbach at the Armistice Day commemoration in Levin, from left: head of arts Myah Snow, deputy head girl Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson, head girl Darcey Isaacs, head boy Hunter Pakau, deputy head boy Walter Taisia and head of sports Megan Armstrong.

The head students of Waipoehu College for 2025 have been announced.

The head girl is Darcey Isaacs and the head boy is Hunter Pakau. Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson and Walter Taisia will support the two as the deputy head students .

Reporter Alyssa Smith caught up with the four students to discuss how they’re feeling about the year ahead.

How did you feel when you were announced as a head student?

Darcey: I was shocked because there were many talented students going for the same position, but very proud of myself.

Hunter: Blessed, there were so many worthy people for the position so for them to choose me meant they saw the potential that I also see in myself.

Keiarliya: Was a complete surprise to me and it left me speechless the whole night.

Walter: I’m very grateful for the roles I have been given. Before walking on stage, I was a bit nervous, but after hearing my roles and walking the stage with my executive badge I felt confident and relieved. I was very happy and excited to hear that I got two roles, also receiving a role in the PB4L/Positive Behavior for Learning initiative. It’s good to support and be there for Hunter when he is busy, out of school or needed elsewhere. I also hold the PB4L role which is not surprising. I think this role suits me well. I know I can be a good positive role model for our school, and mainly our newer students.

Waipoehu College 2025 head girl Darcey Isaacs.
Waipoehu College 2025 head girl Darcey Isaacs.

Why did you want to become a head student?

Darcey: It has been a long-term goal of mine since I started at Waiopehu in 2021. My leadership skills have developed since being a part of the junior executive team from year 9 to year 11, and I wanted to bring my leadership skills to the team.

Hunter: I realised how much I had to offer and with my sister coming next year, I wanted to be a positive influence not just for her, but all the students.

Keiarliya: I wanted to prove to myself and others that I am capable of such a responsibility.

Walter: I had very supportive and convincing friends and staff members who gave me the encouragement and confidence to give it a go.

Waipoehu College 2025 head boy Hunter Pakau.
Waipoehu College 2025 head boy Hunter Pakau.

What subjects are you taking next year?

Darcey: English, statistics, history, health, geography and scholarship English.

Hunter: Maths, English, accounting, business and physical education.

Keiarliya: English, statistics, physical education, business and history.

Walter: Science, English, maths, physical education and history.

Waipoehu College 2025 deputy head girl Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson.
Waipoehu College 2025 deputy head girl Keiarliya Jones-Maurirere-Lawson.

Do you have plans for the future yet? If so, what are they?

Darcey: I plan to attend Victoria or Massey university to complete a psychology degree to start my pathway to becoming a clinical psychologist.

Hunter: My long-term plan is to own my own business.

Keiarliya: My plan is to study commerce at Auckland University to become an accountant.

Walter: Something I would be interested in doing in the future would be something in the medical field or training to be a pilot.

Waipoehu College 2025 deputy head boy Walter Taisia.
Waipoehu College 2025 deputy head boy Walter Taisia.

What advice do you have for your fellow students?

Darcey: Always push yourself to be the best version of yourself and put yourself in situations that are out of your comfort zone to help you grow as a person.

Hunter: Next year, don’t only focus on you, focus on you in 10 years as well. If we do the hard yards now, there’ll be less of that later.

Keiarliya: Give everything a go, many great opportunities go to waste because of hesitation.

Walter: Advice I would give to my fellow students is to just believe in your abilities. You may face obstacles but remember that perseverance is key to overcoming challenges.

