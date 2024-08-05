Transitioning to pay-by-plate parking machines is one of the proposed changes in Horowhenua District Council's draft Land Transport Bylaw.

Horowhenua District Council has put two draft bylaws out for public consultation.

The two draft bylaws cover Public Places and Land Transport and are essential tools when it comes to ensuring the safety, health, and enjoyment of community spaces said council chief executive Monique Davidson.

“They are designed to protect public safety, manage infrastructure efficiently, and create a cohesive community environment. We rely on your feedback to fine-tune these regulations and ensure they meet the needs of our community.”

The proposed updates to the Public Places bylaw includes no smoking or vaping in certain public areas, clearer enforcement rules for council staff, and changes to permit rules to enable council to revoke or amend permits by way of a written notice.

The draft also contains clearer details around election signage rules, new rules for fireworks and fires in public areas, clearer information for permit fee applications and rules around vehicles on beaches.