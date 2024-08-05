Advertisement
Public feedback sought on two Horowhenua District Council bylaws

2 mins to read
Transitioning to pay-by-plate parking machines is one of the proposed changes in Horowhenua District Council's draft Land Transport Bylaw.

Horowhenua District Council has put two draft bylaws out for public consultation.

The two draft bylaws cover Public Places and Land Transport and are essential tools when it comes to ensuring the safety, health, and enjoyment of community spaces said council chief executive Monique Davidson.

“They are designed to protect public safety, manage infrastructure efficiently, and create a cohesive community environment. We rely on your feedback to fine-tune these regulations and ensure they meet the needs of our community.”

The proposed updates to the Public Places bylaw includes no smoking or vaping in certain public areas, clearer enforcement rules for council staff, and changes to permit rules to enable council to revoke or amend permits by way of a written notice.

The draft also contains clearer details around election signage rules, new rules for fireworks and fires in public areas, clearer information for permit fee applications and rules around vehicles on beaches.

The draft Land Transport bylaw includes new provisions for shared pathways as well as a transition to pay-by-plate parking machines in the district. It also contains clarification on motorcycle parking rules and proposes a prohibition on parking vehicles on berms.

The draft proposes significant changes and new prohibitions regarding roadside grazing and fence encroachments as well as the introduction of some new 120 parking zones along with modifications to mobility parks and loading zones and updates to restricted and prohibited parking areas.

Davidson said providing feedback on the draft bylaws is easy.

“You can learn all about the proposed bylaws by visiting our online engagement platform. There, you can read the full details of the proposed bylaws, make an online submission, answer our quick polls, or share your ideas.”

Hard copies of the proposed bylaws as well as submission forms are available at Council facilities, including the Civic Building, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, and Shannon Library.

Submissions close Friday, August 30, 5pm.


