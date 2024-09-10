The Power Up! Game Jam is a new inclusive event bringing women from New Zealand and America together. Photo / Xequals

A new virtual event is giving women the chance to level up their game development skills.

Power Up!, an initiative created by Xequal founder Alex Matthews and designer Rosalind Cervante, is hitting screens at the end of the month.

The 48-hour crash course in gaming development is open to women from New Zealand and America, said Cervante.

“To accommodate the dramatic time difference between New Zealand and America, let alone the time zones between the different states, we’ve made this an online event. This is an easier logistical way for access, but also to not discriminate against anyone who can’t attend an in-person event.”

Supported by the US embassy in New Zealand through the Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise initiative and the New Zealand Game Developers’ Association, the event helps game developers learn something new.