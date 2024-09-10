Advertisement
Power Up! bridging together female gaming developers from NZ and America

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The Power Up! Game Jam is a new inclusive event bringing women from New Zealand and America together. Photo / Xequals

A new virtual event is giving women the chance to level up their game development skills.

Power Up!, an initiative created by Xequal founder Alex Matthews and designer Rosalind Cervante, is hitting screens at the end of the month.

The 48-hour crash course in gaming development is open to women from New Zealand and America, said Cervante.

“To accommodate the dramatic time difference between New Zealand and America, let alone the time zones between the different states, we’ve made this an online event. This is an easier logistical way for access, but also to not discriminate against anyone who can’t attend an in-person event.”

Supported by the US embassy in New Zealand through the Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise initiative and the New Zealand Game Developers’ Association, the event helps game developers learn something new.

The event is inspired by the 2021 Koia Game Jam, said Matthews.

“Koia did something amazing - trying a new type of jam that wasn’t focused on competition but [was] more about making connections, new friends and learning new skills. We inherited the same infrastructure and framework for Power Up!”

He said the event will also address the issue of the industry being male-dominated, he said.

“The industry is about 70% male. Like any other creative discipline, it benefits from having that equality. This event is about getting equality for women as well as improving the workforce. Women offer up different perspectives and skills which the game development industry can benefit from.”

“The event will have workshops and webinars, giving game developers exposure to some of the leaders in the gaming development world, such as New Zealander game developers PikPok and Dinosaur Polo Club.”

As well as attending webinars, people can use the time to start a new gaming project or continue with one they’re working on.

“This event connects gaming developers with the industry’s leading people, providing them with an opportunity to learn from the best and apply that to their games. It allows them to leapfrog through the industry.”

The event is open to all women, he said.

“It’s all-inclusive [of] women, trans women and non-binary people as well. It’s a safe place for people to explore gaming development, learn something new or master those skills they already know.”

The Details:

What: Power Up! Game Jam

When: September 28-29

Registration: Visit the Power Up! Koia website

