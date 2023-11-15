Poroutawhao School’s historic Ag Day true to roots

Poroutawhao School held its annual Agricultural Day at the weekend, an event which has been going for almost 100 years. Photographer Ashleigh le Gal

Poroutawhao School held its annual Agricultural Day at the weekend, almost 100 years after the first one.

School principal Nikki Harland, whose husband Kerry operated the barbecue, said the Agricultural Day showcased the school’s rural character.

“We are so privileged to have so much support from local businesses and our whānau...many of our tamariki raise calves and lambs, while those that can’t choose to raise a chick or grow a garden,” she said.

“The whole school joins in with our country crafts...floral arrangements, miniature landscapes, petal art and pine cone creatures. All natural creations. The crafts, along with the baking, are judged and children get trophies and certificates.”

The very first Agricultural Day for Poroutawhao School was held in 1930. More than 90 years later, descendants of that very first intake of students have their animals in the ring.

Over the generations family names are repeated on many of the trophies, like the Easton family, who were represented in this generation in the calf competition by Jonty, Harry and Angus.

There were bouncy castles, a dunk tank, Fonterra barrel train, pony rides with Matilda and Izzy Day and Lucy Easton, bake sale, raffles, books, plants, veges, strawberries and ice cream, fully donated by Lewis Farms, bacon and eggs donated by New World Foxton and buns from Frank at Waitarere Four Square, plants donated by Mitre 10 and veges donated by Woodhaven Gardens.

Teacher Louise Ellis said students had been busy and could be proud of their pinecone creations, mini landscapes and flower arrangement. There was also petal art and biscuit decoration for the teina/junior classes, and a pikelet-making competition for the whole school.

There was also hair braiding, tattoos, and coloured hair spray and glitter. The dunk tank was loaned from Horowhenua District Council.

There were trucks parked up for children to jump in and have a look around, and honk a horn, which cause a stir as lambs being judged got spooked by the blast.

More than whānau of current pupils attended, with members of Hirini, Gardner and Kirinoa supporting the event. There were four generations of the Mitchell family attending and also three generations of the Lewis whānau.

Poroutawhao School opened in 1924 and will celebrate its centenary on King’s Birthday weekend next year. Contact the school via email poroutawhao100@gmail.com

RESULTS:

Chickens:

1st Senior: Tiare Paku.

1st Junior: Zoe Mason, 2nd Stella Kemp, 3rd Junior: Angus Mitchell.

Container Garden:

1st Senior: Danica Horn.

1st Junior: Levi Simpson, 2nd Arlo Krivan, 3rd Violet Krivan.

Pets:

1st Junior: Maddox Nikolajenko. 2nd: Issy Knight.

Lambs:

Pet Lamb section

Neilson Cup: 1st Senior pet lamb: Isabella Day.

Pearson Cup: 1st Junior pet lamb: Sinead Morresey, 2nd Mikayla Day.

Lamb Care and Rearing section

Whirikino Cup: 1st Senior Care and Rearing: Isabella Day.

McLennan Cup: 1st Junior Care and Rearing: Mikayla Day, 2nd: Sinead Morresey.

Kilsby Cup: Champion Lamb: Isabella Day.

Calves:

Care and rearing calf section

Thornton Cup: 1st Senior care & rearing calf: Jonty Easton.

Beveridge Cup: 1st Junior care & rearing calf: Angus Easton, 2nd Harry Easton, 3rd Levi Simpson.

Ringcraft section

Bagrie Cup: Senior ringcraft calf: Jonty Easton.

Craw Cup: 1st Junior ringcraft calf: Harry Easton, 2nd Angus Easton, 3rd Levi Simpson.

Turnbull Cup Champion Calf (care & rearing): Angus Easton.

Arcus Cup: 1st Best Dairy Type: Jonty Easton, 2nd Harry Easton, 3rd Levi Simpson.

Rider-McKean Cup: 1st Best Beef Type: Angus Easton.

Crafts:

Junior Baking: Decorated Wine Biscuits: Sinead Morresey (Yr 4), Maddox Nikolajenko (Y3), Angus Mitchell (Y2), Hope Nossifer (Y1)

Pikelets: Maddox Nikolajenko (Y3), Angus Mitchell (Y2), Zavier Seng(Y1)

Senior Baking: Chocolate Muffins: Parahi Hirini (Y6), Stella Lowe (Y5)

Pikelets: Charlie Kiriona (Y6), Stella Lowe (Y5)

Mitchpine Cup Results: Junior Crafts

Petal Picture: Reya Capulong (Y4), Samantha Whittington (Y3), Sophie Borstrok (Y2), Nickolas Anderson (Y1)

Pinecone creature: Reya Capulong (Y4), Ishaan inothan (Y3), Violet Krivan (Y2), Yarshan Vinothan (Y1)

Senior results: Miniature Landscape: Layla Young Y8), Eunice Resuello (Y5)

Ornamental (Flower) arrangement: Charlie Kiriona (Y6), Kaliah-Rose Tamihana

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.