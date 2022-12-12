Retiring principal of Levin School Paddy Sannazzaro and his wife Teresa at the farewell ceremony. Photo / Paul Williams

Popular primary school principal Paddy Sannazzaro was given a rousing send-off last week after seven years at the school.

The school hall was overflowing with students, teachers and parents in the farewell for Sannazzaro, who at the age of 65 is retiring from a lifetime of involvement in education.

It was an emotional ceremony with singing and dancing performances and haka for the likeable principal, whose engaging style had an obvious effect on the school.

“Absolutely it was emotional,” he said.

“You put your heart and soul into it so you do have a sense of ownership. It’s dear to your heart and it becomes your passion. It was always going to be emotional.”

Sannazzarro first started teaching in 1979 at Waitohu School in Ōtaki. His mentor in those early years was Ross McLean, who also attended his leaving ceremony at Levin School.

“When I was first teaching he was there beside me, so to have him there was cool,” he said.

As a young man Sannazzarro had a calling to go teaching and studied at Wellington Teachers College in Karori. He had mostly taught at schools locally, apart from a short stint in the King Country early on.

Prior to joining Levin School, he had been principal of Manukau School for eight years.

Levin School student Beatrice Taumoepeau gives retiring principal Paddy Sannazzaro a hug goodbye. Photo / Paul Williams

Sannazzaro said the goal on arriving at any school was to make it the school of choice for the local community, and that required building an environment inclusive to all staff and whānau.

“Like any job its has its ups and downs, but definitely a lot more ups than downs because of the amazing students, whanāu and staff.”

“Building and forming positive relationships is key in any success, having a team around that trusts in the decision-making and the direction,” he said.

“The kids are always at the heart of the matter. Seeing them achieve and have those light bulb moments is really special.”

Levin School students performing at the farewell ceremony of principal Paddy Sannazzaro. Photo / Paul Williams

The disruption of Covid-19 meant the past few years had been the most challenging in his career, with schools all across New Zealand facing similar challenges in maintaining learning and attendance levels.

“The last few years have been challenging, very much so, in dealing with the rules and regulations around Covid during lockdowns and keeping the school running and morale up in staff and the community,” he said.

The school had more than doubled during Sannazzaro’s tenure, from 115 students to a current roll of 250.

Retiring principal Paddy Sannazzaro and new Levin School principal Paulianne Taylor. Photo / Paul Williams.

His plan was always to retire when he hit 65, to have a bit more time to himself, and with wife Teresa and children Melissa, Anton, Joshua and Angeline.

He had a fishing trip planned and also a dream trip next year to Bangkok and Phuket, and Singapore to watch a rugby sevens tournament.

The school now welcomes new principal Paulianne Taylor.





































































