Platinum Invador was back in action at the Levin jumpout trials yesterday.

The stabling area was bustling with business and the clip clop of hooves.

Hot food and drink was available from the secretary office.

About the only thing missing was a commentators call.

Levin jumpout trials on Tuesday saw 173 horses contest a total of 27 heats, as major Central District stables took the chance to educate young horses and ready their teams for spring and summer assignments.

Marton trainer Fraser Auret lined up a team of 23 horses. Awapuni trainer Lisa Latta also brought a large team with 19 horses on the float. With heats running approximately 12 minutes apart, it was hard to know which way to look.

Fraser Auret brought a team of 23 horses to the Levin jumpout trials yesterday.

But of all the promising two-year-olds and black bookers that won heats, it was the appearance of New Zealand's best stayers on the comeback from injury that won the day.

Platinum Invador showed he was forward enough to run home for third in a speedy 1000m heat, pleasing trainer Lisa Latta as he tippy toes towards a raceday resumption.

"So far, so good. We're really happy with him. We'd love to get back to the Auckland Cup, so fingers crossed," she said.



The way Platinum Invador rounded off his jumpout suggests he had unfinished business, and could yet add to his career record four wins and eight placings from 32 starts, and earnings of $448,360.

Platinum Invador (second from left) in action at Levin jumpouts, finishing third behind winner Glide Queen.

Now a seven-year-old, Platinum Invador injured a tendon while campaigning in Queensland in 2021 and hadn't raced since, as his connections gave him every chance to rehabilitate and recover.

Platinum Invador finished third in Crown Prosecutor's 2019 New Zealand Derby. He won the Skycity City of Auckland Cup (2400m) in 2020, and finished second in the same race in 2021, following up with a fourth in the Auckland Cup (3200m) that same season.

If he has returned from injury anywhere near his best, a major staying race will be at his mercy.

Earlier in the day Latta lined up a Russian Revolution juvenile that wasn't hard pressed to win his 850m heat, ridden by Chris Dell, suggesting it wouldn't be long before a racing name is lodged.

The colt was nominated for the Karaka Millions at Ellerslie in January, and Latta would be charting a path in that direction.

Meanwhile, four of the five horses entered from Te Horo training partnership of Johnno Benner and Hollie Wynyard stable won their respective heats, suggesting theirs is a stable to follow.

Hold The Press (Lisa Allpress) heads home Kapinos (Temyia Taiaroa) in Heat 21 of the jump out trials held at Levin racetrack.

Experienced horses Hold The Press and Titled showed they lacked little on the score of fitness in winning their heats, while two-year-olds Annabelle and an unnamed colt by The Autumn Sun both won their 600m heats, the former in the quicker time.

Annabelle, an Almanzor filly from the family of Danehill and Northern Dancer, was eligible for the Karaka Million, but Benner said he wouldn't be rushing the promising filly to get there.

Foxton trainer Matt Dixon would be encouraged by the jumpout of Marotiri Molly, an unraced Per Incanto mare from the handy race mare Maritori Miss, while stablemate Precision Shooter was a comfortable winner over 1000m - both ridden by Kate Hercock.

Marotiri Molly and Kate Hercock were an easy winner of Heat 18 at the Levin Jumpouts yesterday.

Foxton filly Bellaconte showed up in her Open 850m heat suggesting she wasn't far away from her best form, while Bold Belle was also an easy winner of Heat 17.

RESULTS:

HEAT 1 2YO 600M: The Autumn Sun/Talimena (Benner/Wynyard, L Allpress) 1, US Navy Flag/On The Move f (C Bambry, H Schofer) 2, Ace High/Rue Mai c (L Latta, T Johnson) 3.

1/2l, 2l 37.00

HEAT 2 2YO 600M: Annabelle Benner/Wynyard L Allpress 1, US Navy Flag/The Taylors Niece c L Latta T Johnson 2, Sweet Orange/Envy Me f J Shaw J Mudhoo 3

1.5l, 1.5l 35.66

HEAT 3 2YO 600M: Derryn/Astrid A Baker A Mudhoo 1, Stephanos/Raheeya f L Latta T Johnson 2, Embellish/Blueberry Hill g C Bambry H Schofer 3

Head, 8l 38.35

HEAT 4 MDN 600M: Saint Oliver S Brown K Hercock 1, Derryn/Darcistar E Hocquard C Dell 2, Turn Me Loose/Belle Tamari J Lynds B Herd 3.

Neck, 2.5l 36.91

HEAT 5 2YO Mdn 850M: Russian Revolution/Semari c L Latta C Dell 1, Rip Van Winkle/Skirmish f A Bull H Schofer 2, Santos/Silversands f L Latta L Hemi 3.

Half l, 3l 52.65

HEAT 6 3YO Mdn 850M: The Bold One/Cathy Anne E Hocquard L Allpress 1, Whats The Story/Shudders P Didham Sarah O'Malley 2, Satano Aladdin/Perky N Ready G Nicholson F Lazet 3.

2.5l, head 51.93

HEAT 7 3YO Mdn 850M: Nigara/Latourneu I Kelly J Mudhoo 1, Miss Venus C McDougal K Hercock 2, Shooting To Win/Quik New Chik g F Auret J Parkes 3.

Neck, Neck 51.29

HEAT 8 3YO MDN 850M: Wrote/Tansava I Kelly A Mudhoo 1, Sacred Falls/Otago Miss J Shaw D Turner 2, The Bold One/The Magic Moves g A Davies A Singer 3.

Half l, half l 50.12

HEAT 9 MDN 850M: Princess N Marshall M Hudson 1, Charm Spirit/Working Class f F Auret M Singh 2, Showbiz R Allen T Taiaroa 3.

Short head, 3l 50.81

HEAT 10 MDN 850M: Dial A Prince K Peterson M Hudson 1, Sparta B Newman K Hercock 2,

Pepeha M Breslin F Lazet 3.

Short head, head 51.41

HEAT 11 MDN 850M: 3 Flerta J Shaw J Mudhoo 1, Hungry M Breslin F Lazet 2, Indian Blizzard F Auret J Parkes 3.

1 1/4l, head 50.92

HEAT 12 OPEN 850M: Heidi Belle P Didham F Lazet 1, Vishakha N Marshall A Mudhoo 2, Acting Up C Bambry C Dell 3.

Nose, 4l 50.41

HEAT 13 OPEN 850M: Bellaconte C Bambry Sarah O'Malley 1, British Royalty P Didham Vikas 2, Flowers of Wanaka C Bambry F Lazet 3.

Head, 3/4l 49.95

HEAT 14 3YO MDN 1000M: Knickerless L Latta L Hemi 1, Media Miss L Latta C Dell 2, Classy Lady H Auret M Hudson 3.

1.5l, 5l 61.33

HEAT 15 3YO MDN 1000M: Tivaci Princess R Bergerson T Taiaroa 1, Preferment/Madredeus f F Auret J Parkes 2, Curtey L Latta L Allpress 3.

1 3.4l, short head 60.96

HEAT 16 MDN 1000M: Reblewood I Kelly A Mudhoo 1, Nigara/Laced Up I Kelly J Mudhoo 2, Time Test Benner/Wynyard L Allpress 3.

Head, 3/4l 60.28

HEAT 17 MDN 1000M: Bold Belle B Newman K Hercock 1, Kaponga T Allen T Allan 2,

El Roca/Voodoo I Kelly J Mudhoo 3.

4l, 2.5l 59.57

HEAT 18 MDN 1000M: Marotiri Molly M Dixon K Hercock 1, Per Incanto/Superior Choice I Kelly J Mudhoo 2, Billy Easton J Shaw A Mudhoo 3.

3l 5l 60.31

HEAT 19 OPEN 1000M: Kelly Coe A Meadows M Hudson 1, Scotch Bonnet JJ Raynor L Allpress 2, Phinston L Latta A Mudhoo 3.

Neck, 1 1/4l 59.08

HEAT 20 OPEN 1000M: Gilde Queen M Eales T Taiaroa 1, Bradman R Bergerson H Schofer 2, Platinum Invader L Latta L Allpress 3.

2l, 1l 60.97

HEAT 21 OPEN 1000M: Hold The Press Benner/Wynyard L Allpress 1, Kapanos R Bergerson T Taiaroa 2, Streak Of Power F Auret J Parkes 3.

1l, 1 3/4l 58.78

HEAT 22 OPEN 1000M: 4 Precision Shooter M Dixon K Hercock 1, St Nancy P Didham Sarah O'Malley 2, Sergio C Bambry C Dell 3.

2.5l, 3/4l 60.63

HEAT 23 MDN 1200M: Harmonious A Bull H Schofer 1, Beautiful Noise L Latta C Dell

2, Mandirancan F Auret M Singh 3.

Neck, Head 1.15.66

HEAT 24 OPEN 1200M: Titled Benner/Wynard L Allpress 1, Dalmatia Benner/Wynard C Dell 2, Origin B Beatson F Lazet 3.

Half Neck, 5; 1.15.

HEAT 25 1600M: Password H Wilson D Turner 1, My Sally I Kelly M Davies, Des de Jeu M Oulaghan P Matthews 3.

1l, 10l 1.47.5

HEAT 26 2000M: Tweedle Dee M Oulaghan C Dell 1, Magnanimous Man H Wilson T Taiaroa 2, Aongatete Express H Wilson D Turner 3.

Head, 3l 2.27.5