Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Plastic challenge helps locals see the importance of caring for environment

6 minutes to read
Parkland School pupils and staff in the Napier Rd drain.

Parkland School pupils and staff in the Napier Rd drain.

Janine Baalbergen
By
Janine Baalbergen

Editor, Horowhenua Chronicle

"The kids were both excited and horrified," said Parkland School teacher Megan Wilson about her class' involvement in Plastic Challenge clean-ups.

Parkland School has taken groups of students out on a stream clean-up in both

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.