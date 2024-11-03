A commemorative plaque at Speldhurst Country Estate marking the location's historical significance.
The site of a key piece of Royal New Zealand Air Force history is now formally marked with a plaque.
The plaque, which was unveiled at a ceremony held on September 15 this year, is situated by a flagpole at Speldhurst Country Estate, marking the estate’s former life as a Royal New Zealand Air Force base.
The base, RNZAF Station Weraroa, was made up of a small airstrip and the former site of a Government Research Farm. The two sites were commandeered as an air force base by the RNZAF at the start of the World War II in 1939.
The Air Force initial training wing was based at Weraroa between 1939 to 1942, with recruits undergoing their basic military training on site. Pilots were also trained there, with No 1 Bomber Operational Training Unit and No 10 Bomber Operational Training Unit both based there, training pilots for the Lockheed Hudson reconnaissance and bomber aircraft. In 1944, the Officers School of Instruction also briefly operated from the base.
Those serving there knew the place by two names, Weraroa and Levin.
The base was the first RNZAF station to have women serving in the Air Force, securing it a place in Aotearoa New Zealand military history.
The plaque unveiling ceremony, which took place on the anniversary of the Battle of Britain, was supported by a guard from RNZAF Base Ohakea. The plaque was unveiled by Group Captain Peter Gibson, Base Commander at RNZAF Ohakea. Also attending, and assisting with the unveiling, was 102-year-old former Sergeant Bill Morton who himself had served at RNZAF Weraroa.
Roger Parton welcomed guests to the ceremony saying the day wasn’t just about the unveiling of a plaque, but a way of remembering “the men and women who served here during the war”.
Parton himself has a long connection to the RNZAF, retiring in 1984 from his role as Deputy Provost Marshall. Parton was one of the first four RNZAF dog handlers in the Defence Force.
The ceremony was attended by Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden, members of Foxton RSA, and Levin RSA, residents of Speldhurst Country Estate, members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force Association, Brevet Club and cadets from 49 Kāpiti Squadron Air Training Corp
Local MP Tim Costley was also due to attend, but had sent in his apologies, Parton said.
“Like the men and women who served at this place, he has been called at short notice to represent his country overseas. Tim is currently participating in the 25th commemoration service in East Timor, and I pass on his apologies as he had been very keen to be here today.”
The plaque would be a permanent acknowledgment of “the incredible contribution to our history” made by the men and women who had lived and trained there during World War II, said Parton.
Group Captain Peter Gibson said Parton had been “the driving force behind the creation of this memorial” and thanked him for all his work on the project.
The service of those who had served during World War II was difficult to comprehend today, said Gibson.
“It’s difficult for those of us who serve today to appreciate the scale in terms of numbers of personnel, aircraft and bases.”
The war years had been a time of “unparalleled expansion” of the Air Force he said, but was also a time of an incredible level of dedication and service from all who served.
Because of that, bases such as RNZAF Weraroa were central to the experiences of the thousands of young New Zealanders who trained or were based there, he said.