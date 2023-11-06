Pickleball craze takes hold in Horowhenua

Horowhenua Pickleball president Paul Crocker says the game is for all ages and easier on the knees than tennis or badminton.

The pickleball craze has hit Horowhenua.

Just months after putting out the feelers with a social media post, a new club has been swamped with interest from people wanting to play the game.

Horowhenua Pickleball president Paul Crocker said they had 60 people turn up to opening night at the basketball stadium at Horowhenua Events Centre and numbers had remained steady since then.

“I love it. I would encourage anyone to give it a go,” he said.

“It’s the fastest-growing sport in the world.” Almost 9 million people in the US were registered pickleball players, he said.

Pickleball is best described as a combination of badminton, ping-pong and tennis. It can be played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a net similar to a tennis net.

Players use a paddle that is reminiscent of a ping-pong paddle but is bigger and usually made of more advanced materials.

Crocker, 72, said pickleball was a game for all ages and was less stressful on his “buggered” knees than tennis or badminton.

Pickleball being played at Horowhenua Events Centre.

“We were all former badminton players who were introduced to pickleball and our interest grew from there,” he said.

Since that initial social media post by club member Mandy Fryer in early May, the club now had a database of more than 100 members.

The club held a Monday playing session for senior citizens and kaumātua, while club nights were on Thursday at Horowhenua Events Centre. Anyone was welcome to join in at any time.

The emphasis was on participation but every encouragement was given to players who wanted to be competitive. The club did its best to rank a player’s ability from 1 to 100 in an effort to facilitate even competition and group people of similar abilities.

Crocker said there was huge potential for young people to be involved in pickleball and for the game to grow even more. The club was planning to assist similar clubs in Otaki and Shannon get established.

Horowhenua Pickleball president Paul Crocker says there is great potential for young people to catch the pickleball bug and for the game to grow even more in the district.

The club had also held sessions at local schools at the invitation of PE teachers to give younger people a taste of pickleball.

He said the stadium in Levin was brilliant for the game as the huge area could comfortably accommodate nine pickleball courts at one time.

Pickleball could be played outside, too, and he would love to host games at a venue like Donnelly Park during the summer months.

The new club initially borrowed pickleball gear from the nearby Kāpiti club but had since got its own with the help of generous sponsorship support, and support from Pickleball New Zealand.

Local businesses had supported the club with sponsorship and donation of nets and paddles, including Levin Glasswork, Phil’s Electrical, Oxford Bakery, Premium Garage Doors, Fatboyz Bar, Insulation Tech NZ, Vickers Marketing, Levin Cossie Club, Wilton and Co, Saville’s Gourmet Butchery and Pelorus Fund.

Former Levin residents and keen pickleball players Paula Duffy and Katrina Fowler had helped with training sessions for the new committee.

Pickleball originated in the US in 1965. It is played on a badminton-sized court and the “ball” is served diagonally. Points can only be scored by the side that serves.

Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a seven-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net, to prevent “spiking.”

The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults. The first side scoring 11 points and leading by at least two points wins.

Pickleball can be played as a doubles or a singles game.





- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.