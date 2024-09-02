The new hall will be connected to the current church building, unlike the previous hall which was separate, he said.

The current kitchen will be extended into the new hall, there will be a dining room, an office, four toilets – with two being wheelchair accessible – and a big room that could be used by the community but also to make running funerals and weddings a bit easier, said White.

The construction site of the hall at the LevinLife Church. Photo / Grace Odlum

“We wanted to build a facility that would last well into the future and meet all the needs of those who would come after us.”

When the old hall burned down, White said their insurance gave them money for a new hall – but with all the upgrades planned they’re left with about $450,000 they need to raise on top.

To help make that possible, they made a Givealittle page: givealittle.co.nz/cause/partner-with-us-as-we-finally-build.

“It’s just an opportunity for our community to give to what is happening.”

The church has also partnered with Wayne Bishop Group which are building the hall for a significantly lower price, and White said they can’t thank them enough.

White has been a pastor at the church for 13 years, and before that he was working with young people within the church for six years.

He said his favourite part of working at the church was watching people thrive in their faith.

“What do I enjoy about being a pastor? Seeing people not only come to their faith but thrive within their marriages and families.”