The new hall will be connected to the current church building, unlike the previous hall which was separate, he said.
The current kitchen will be extended into the new hall, there will be a dining room, an office, four toilets – with two being wheelchair accessible – and a big room that could be used by the community but also to make running funerals and weddings a bit easier, said White.
“We wanted to build a facility that would last well into the future and meet all the needs of those who would come after us.”