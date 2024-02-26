Pasifika Celebration Day Levin 2024: Come and enjoy great music, dance and food from around the Pacific at Levin Domain on Saturday.

Horowhenua Pacific communities come together for a day of celebration on Saturday, March 2 in Levin Domain. From 3pm you can sample music, dance and food from Samoa, Kiribati, Tonga, Cook Islands and many more.

There will be food stalls, food trucks and information stalls on health and wellbeing, along with social services. You can get a health check and administer the new HPV self-test. Plunket will be there, as well as institutions providing courses such as HLC and Massey University.

For kids there will be a bouncy castle as well as face painting, with both free of charge. JBs will bring a water truck so you can fill your water bottle for free as often as you want.

Performances include Unison Choir and a number of Pacific dance groups, including local groups. NZ Pacific artists Swiss and Tree will perform Tongan and Samoan music and the highlight might well be the Samoan fire dance, performed by Siva Afi Fire Warriors, planned for about 6.30pm.



